Here’s How to Read the ‘Bridgerton’ Books Online For Free If You *Burn* For More Spoilers

Let’s face it, we’re going to be waiting a while for the next season of Netflix’s Bridgerton to roll around—but if there’s one thing that can help pass the time until then, it’s reading all of the Bridgerton books online for free. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

Before you dive in, it’s worth noting that there are eight (!!!) romance novels in the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn that inspired the latest Shonda Rhimes-produced show on Netflix. Season 1 of Bridgerton is largely based on Quinn’s first book in the series, The Duke and I, which takes place in Regency-era London and follows glowing debutante Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, as their plan to fake their courtship turns into a real-deal love story.

Fans of the Netflix series can likely expect to see Bridgerton season 2 continue to follow the order of Quinn’s books. Following the success of the first season, actress Phoebe Dynevor—who plays Daphne in the series—told Harper’s Bazaar that a potential second season may focus on the events of Quinn’s second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. “If we’re sticking to the books, it’s sort of Anthony’s turn now,” Dynevor told the magazine in January 2021. “There’s no such thing as a happy ending, is there? I think love’s always shifting and changing. So who knows? I’d like to see what happens next.”

And so do we! But if you simply can’t wait for Bridgerton‘s return to the screen, then reading Quinn’s novels is probably your next best bet. If you’re looking for ways to read the Bridgerton books online for free, apps like Overdrive’s Libby allow you to borrow free ebooks and audiobooks as long as you have a public library card. No card? No problem. Below you’ll find some other options to listen to or read the Bridgerton books online for free.

Bridgerton Book 1: The Duke and I

The Duke and I, Julia Quinn’s first book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to The Duke and I with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me

The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn’s second book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to The Viscount Who Loved Me with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 3: An Offer From A Gentleman

An Offer from a Gentleman, Julia Quinn’s third book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to An Offer from a Gentleman with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 4: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton

Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn’s fourth book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to Romancing Mister Bridgerton with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love

To Sir Philip, With Love, Julia Quinn’s fifth book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to To Sir Philip, With Love with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 6: When He Was Wicked

When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn’s sixth book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to When He Was Wicked with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 7: It’s In His Kiss

It’s in His Kiss, Julia Quinn’s seventh book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to It’s in His Kiss with a 30-Day free Audible trial.

Bridgerton Book 8: On The Way to the Wedding

On the Way to the Wedding, Julia Quinn’s eighth book in the Bridgerton series, is available to read on Kindle Unlimited with a 30-Day free trial for new users. You can also listen to On the Way to the Wedding with a 30-Day free Audible trial.