Bridezilla? Celebs Go For White Gowns At Met Costume Institute Gala

Emma Watson in Burberry at the Met Costume Institute Gala Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

Da da dad dun da da dad dun, seems some ladies had bridal on the brain for the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Gala last night.

While more than one celeb looked pretty in white, en masse, we couldn’t shake the feeling that there was a hint of Pachabel’s Canon in D in the spring air.

Perhaps the likes of Taylor, Kirsten, Jessica and Emma were sending some not so secret, if-you-like-it-then-you-shoulda-put-a-ring-on-it vibes to their respective beaus, while Diane was giving Josh a sneak peak at how gorge she’ll look on her big day, and Eva and Gwen got to relive a bit of their bridal glory.

Emma Watson (above)

Hermione looked lovely in asymmetrical white with a sexy slit by Burberry. We think we even spy some glitz on that left ring finger. Is Watson considering trading in her wizard cloak for a wedding gown?

Kirsten Dunst



Photo courtesy of The Gap.

Kirsten Dunst went asymmetrical as well in Rodarte for Gap. We think the lace and pearl details are downright lovely, but those white tights and shoes may have taken the look one Victorian step too far.

Diane Kruger



Diane Kruger at the MET Gala. Photo provided by Calvin Klein

The German beauty went sleek in minimal Calvin Klein for the evening. We love the long sleeves and column style gown. We can’t wait to see this bride-to-be’s real wedding day look.

Taylor Swift



Taylor Swift at the MET Gala. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

The still-quite-young country girl looked gorgeous in the white-cut out sleeve gown with tiered ruffles by Ralph Lauren Collection. The bold red lip and powdered face was a bit of throwback though and gave some sass to an otherwise romantic look.

Gwen Stefani



Gwen Stefani at the MET Gala. Photo:B. Ach/INFevents.com

Gwen Stefani wore her own LAMB creation, a ’30s inspired sparkler that fits like, well, it was made for her. The bustier tulle detail is stunning, and we love the peak of black lingerie that makes it all the rocker chick’s own. Her signature red lip and bleached out blond up do finish out the look.

Jessica Biel



Jessica Biel at the MET Gala. Photo: B. Ach/INFevents.com

Jessica Biel knows she snagged a serial monogamist in Justin Timberlake, so perhaps she just wanted to remind the former boy band member that she’d cut a stunning figure in a wedding gown. We think her cowl neck Ralph Lauren Collection silk gown cut on the bias sends just the right message.

Eva Longoria-Parker



Eva Longoria at the MET Gala. Photo provided by The Gap.

Eva Longoria jumped on the bridal bandwagon with the most literal bent. Her sparking Loubs, long train, and embroidered strapless creation by Marchesa recall days of trying on gowns at Kleinfeld’s. Right down to the Harry Winston jewels, this Desperate Housewife is all set for some vow renewals with Tony Parker.

Related: Blake! Eva! Mila! Met Costume Institute Gala Best Dressed