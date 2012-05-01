Prepare To Watch RPattz & K-Stew Make Out Again: MTV Movie Awards Nominees Are Here

It's not a real MTV awards show unless someone makes out and Betty White has a dirty cameo.
I’m a sucker for the glitz and glamor of the Oscars, but for me, there’s nothing like the MTV Movie Awards. Until those fancy folks on the Academy start doling out an award for “Best Kiss” that regularly causes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to share an awkward peck onstage, then I’m going to stand by my choice. This year, the nominees aren’t that mindblowing — but they’re sort of awesome nonetheless. It’s no surprise that Hunger Games and Bridesmaids are leading the pack, but I’m excited nonetheless. Take a look at the full list of nominees below and remember: we pick the winners! Voting begins online Tuesday at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

Movie of the year: Bridesmaids, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, The Help, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part1.

Female performance: Emma StoneCrazy, Stupid, Love; Emma WatsonHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Jennifer LawrenceThe Hunger Games; Kristen WiigBridesmaids; Rooney MaraThe Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Male performance: Channing TatumThe Vow; Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 50/50; Josh HutchersonThe Hunger Games; Ryan GoslingDrive.

Breakthrough performance: Elle FanningSuper 8; Melissa McCarthyBridesmaids; Liam HemsworthThe Hunger Games; Rooney MaraThe Girl With the Dragon Tattoo; Shailene WoodleyThe Descendants.

Comedic performance: Jonah Hill21 Jump Street; Kristen WiigBridesmaids; Melissa McCarthy,Bridesmaids; Oliver CooperProject X; Zach GalifianakisThe Hangover Part II.

Cast: 21 Jump Street, Bridesmaids, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, The Help, The Hunger Games.

On-screen transformation: Colin FarrellHorrible Bosses; Elizabeth BanksThe Hunger Games; Johnny Depp, 21 Jump Street; Michelle WilliamsMy Week With Marilyn; Rooney MaraThe Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Fight: Channing Tatum & Jonah Hill vs. kid gang, 21 Jump Street; Daniel Radcliffe vs. Ralph FiennesHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander LudwigThe Hunger Games; Tom Cruise vs. Michael NyqvistMission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol; Tom Hardy vs. Joel EdgertonWarrior.

Kiss: Channing Tatum & Rachel McAdamsThe Vow; Jennifer Lawrence & Josh HutchersonThe Hunger Games; Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1; Rupert Grint & Emma WatsonHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Ryan Gosling & Emma StoneCrazy, Stupid, Love.

Gut-wrenching performance: Jonah Hill & Rob Riggle21 Jump Street; Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie KemperBridesmaids; Ryan GoslingDrive; Bryce Dallas HowardThe Help; Tom CruiseMission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.

On-screen dirtbag: Bryce Dallas HowardThe Help; Colin FarrellHorrible Bosses; Jennifer AnistonHorrible Bosses; Jon HammBridesmaids; Oliver CooperProject X.

Music: The Devil is in the Details, Chemical BrothersHannaImpossible, FigurineLike CrazyParty Rock Anthem, LMFAO, 21 Jump Street; Pursuit of Happiness, Kid Cudi (Steve Aoki Remix), Project XA Real Hero, College with Electric YouthDrive.

