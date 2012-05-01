Prepare To Watch RPattz & K-Stew Make Out Again: MTV Movie Awards Nominees Are Here

I’m a sucker for the glitz and glamor of the Oscars, but for me, there’s nothing like the MTV Movie Awards. Until those fancy folks on the Academy start doling out an award for “Best Kiss” that regularly causes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to share an awkward peck onstage, then I’m going to stand by my choice. This year, the nominees aren’t that mindblowing — but they’re sort of awesome nonetheless. It’s no surprise that Hunger Games and Bridesmaids are leading the pack, but I’m excited nonetheless. Take a look at the full list of nominees below and remember: we pick the winners! Voting begins online Tuesday at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

Movie of the year: Bridesmaids, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, The Help, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part1.

Female performance: Emma Stone, Crazy, Stupid, Love; Emma Watson, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games; Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids; Rooney Mara, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Male performance: Channing Tatum, The Vow; Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 50/50; Josh Hutcherson, The Hunger Games; Ryan Gosling, Drive.

Breakthrough performance: Elle Fanning, Super 8; Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids; Liam Hemsworth, The Hunger Games; Rooney Mara, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo; Shailene Woodley, The Descendants.

Comedic performance: Jonah Hill, 21 Jump Street; Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids; Melissa McCarthy,Bridesmaids; Oliver Cooper, Project X; Zach Galifianakis, The Hangover Part II.

Cast: 21 Jump Street, Bridesmaids, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, The Help, The Hunger Games.

On-screen transformation: Colin Farrell, Horrible Bosses; Elizabeth Banks, The Hunger Games; Johnny Depp, 21 Jump Street; Michelle Williams, My Week With Marilyn; Rooney Mara, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Fight: Channing Tatum & Jonah Hill vs. kid gang, 21 Jump Street; Daniel Radcliffe vs. Ralph Fiennes, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig, The Hunger Games; Tom Cruise vs. Michael Nyqvist, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol; Tom Hardy vs. Joel Edgerton, Warrior.

Kiss: Channing Tatum & Rachel McAdams, The Vow; Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson, The Hunger Games; Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1; Rupert Grint & Emma Watson, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2; Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone, Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Gut-wrenching performance: Jonah Hill & Rob Riggle, 21 Jump Street; Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper, Bridesmaids; Ryan Gosling, Drive; Bryce Dallas Howard, The Help; Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.

On-screen dirtbag: Bryce Dallas Howard, The Help; Colin Farrell, Horrible Bosses; Jennifer Aniston, Horrible Bosses; Jon Hamm, Bridesmaids; Oliver Cooper, Project X.

Music: The Devil is in the Details, Chemical Brothers, Hanna; Impossible, Figurine, Like Crazy; Party Rock Anthem, LMFAO, 21 Jump Street; Pursuit of Happiness, Kid Cudi (Steve Aoki Remix), Project X; A Real Hero, College with Electric Youth, Drive.