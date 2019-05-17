37 Bridesmaid Gifts to Say Thank You For Dropping Major $$$ on My Wedding

Scroll To See More Images

All brides (and weddings in general) are different, but if you have bridesmaids, they’re almost guaranteed to spend a boat load of cash on your wedding. When you factor in travel, the bridesmaid dresses, bachelorette parties and buying you and your partner a gift, it adds up. However, super cute bridesmaid gifts are a sweet way to thank your bridesmaids for all they’ve done to be a part of your special day. While obviously a gift can’t completely repay them, giving your bridesmaids a little something (or a lot something) reminds them that you’ve noticed all the time and money they’ve put into their job.

The only question then, however, is what to give your bridesmaids. It can seem like a daunting decision, but I’ve gone ahead and done most of the work for you. (I mean, you’re planning a freakin’ wedding, baby. It’s the least I can do.) Whether your budget is big or small, there are myriad bridesmaid gift options that are sure to put a smile on your friends’ faces. There are options that can be completely customized with names or initials, so you can get everyone the same gift without it seeming like you got everyone the same gift. Cute robes or pajamas are another bridesmaid gift idea that your girls can use the night before the wedding and day-of (plus long after). Seriously, there are so many good bridesmaid gifts out there, the hardest part is just choosing.

I rounded 37 of the cutest bridesmaid gift ideas I could find, and I think you’ll find there’s a little something for every type of bride (and bridesmaid). Whether you want to go all-out and customize a basket full of goodies or keep it simple and treat your bridesmaids to a little beauty moment, your girls are going to be so glad they’re part of your special day.

1. Personalized Champagne Flute, $9 on Etsy

Because who doesn’t want a customized glass to sip their cocktails from?

2. Mine Luggage Tag, $12.95 at Paper Source

This luggage tag is a cute gift for any traveling bridesmaids.

3. Leather Makeup Bag, $45.50 on Etsy

These cosmetic bags are just so dreamy.

4. Hand Cream Trio, $29.95 at Paper Source

Give your girls the gift of soft AF hands.

5. Eva NYC Mini Blow Dryer, $48 at Anthropologie

This mini hairdryer is such a cute gift for out of town weddings.

6. Whit Earrings, $75 at Anthropologie

You can never go wrong with a little bling.

7. Gingham Lunch Tote, $28.95 at Paper Source

Having a southern wedding? This tote is perfect.

8. Bridesmaid Robes, $19-$31 on Etsy

These customized robes are so cute, your bridesmaids will be wearing them for years to come.

9. Stemmed Teardrop Wine Glass Set of 2, $29 at Mark & Graham

Now on wine night, everyone will know whose glass is whose.

10. Indigo and Sleepy Pink Short Sleeve Sleep Top, $48 at ban.do

I love these striped pajamas for the night before the wedding.

11. Disposable Camera, $14 at Urban Outfitters

This disposable camera is a cute and fun way to document the wedding through the eyes of your bridesmaids.

12. Izola Metal Flask, $42 at Free People

Because sometimes you just need a little nip of something.

13. Kocostar Lip Mask Set, $38 at Anthropologie

The packaging on these lips masks is just too cute to pass up.

14. Getaway Passport Holder, $17.99 at ban.do

For those traveling to your wedding, a cute passport cover is a thoughtful gift.

15. Sisterhood Tumbler, $18.95 at Paper Source

They’re not just bridesmaids; they’re your sisters.

16. Acrylic Single Initial Necklace, $49 at Mark & Graham

There are so many varieties of these custom necklaces, so you can get each bridesmaid one that totally fits her style.

17. Embroidered Wedding Handkerchief, $11-$14.75 on Etsy

For those bridesmaids prone to tears.

18. Weekends & Chocolate Bath Fizzy, $8 at Anthropologie

Who doesn’t love a good bath bomb?

19. Jonesey Wood Initial Pendant, $52 at Free People

These initial necklaces are so timeless.

20. Hydrate + Glow Natural Skincare Collection, $39 at ban.do

You can never have too many beauty moments, am I right?

21. Luggage Markers, $12.95 at Paper Source

Add these cute luggage tags to a little travel gift basket for the ultimate gift.

22. Biodara Jade Roller, $24 at Free People

I feel like facial rollers are the thing everyone wants, but no one buys for themselves.

23. Totally Beachin’ Shell Hair Clip Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

These hair clips are especially cute if you’re having a tropical wedding.

24. Floral Monogram Wall Art, $148 at Anthropologie

Your girls can hang these art prints in their homes, and constantly be reminded of your friendship.

25. Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cube Bottle, $24 at Anthropologie

These bath sugar cubes are honestly so luxurious.

26. Enamel Pocket Frame, $32.99 at Mark & Graham

These custom mini frames are so cute—and you can put your favorite pictures of you and each bridesmaid inside!

27. Initial Tassel Keychain, $25 on Etsy

These keychains are a cute and fun little gift.

28. Personalized Turkish Beach Towel, $27 on Etsy

Another good option for beach weddings.

29. Magnolia Hip Flask, $28.95 at Paper Source

Oh, just another flask, because you can’t have too many.

30. Bridesmaid Gift Box, $12-$18 on Etsy

These earrings with a custom note are so cute.

31. I Was Told There’d Be Wine Tee, $38 at ban.do

For your bridesmaids who are known to down a bottle or two.

32. Adidas Originals Clear Belt Bag, $35 at Urban Outfitters

Fanny packs are in again, and this one is so cute for carrying around the essentials. (This can also be a cute gift for your bridesmaids during the bachelorette party!)

33. Burlap Bridesmaid Bag, $25.99-$65.99 on Etsy

You can never have too many tote bags, and that’s just a fact.

34. All Abuzz Bee Open Hinge Cuff, $88 at Kate Spade

This bracelet is perfect for pretty spring weddings.

35. Wicks and Stones Infinity Candle, $48 at Anthropologie

If you know what kinds of scents your girls like, giving them a cute candle (like this one) is such a nice idea.

36. Slip Silk Eye Mask, $50 at Free People

These adorable sleep masks are perfect for long plane rides or blinds that just won’t close.

37. Rifle Paper Co. Gloria Journal, $24 at Anthropologie

A super cute journal is never a bad gift idea.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.