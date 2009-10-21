Bridesmaid Dresses You Really Can Wear Again!

Heather Levine is the Fashion Editor of TheKnot.com, the #1 wedding website. As Fashion Editor, Heather is responsible for producing and styling the fashion and beauty stories most coveted by brides for TheKnot.com and The Knot weddings magazines, as well as acting as host for fashion segments on The Knot TV, the site’s 24/7 streaming video channel. As in-house stylist at The Knot, Heather takes care of editorial styling for media and special appearances.

Been a bridesmaid? Then you’ve definitely heard this line before: “…and the best part? You can totally wear this dress again!” Now, we all know what really happens. There’s an unflattering, dusty-rose dress taking up way too much space in your closet. Not anymore! You can–no, you will want to–wear these styles more than once.

Amsale’s Jersey Dresses: I’m obsessed with these super-comfortable dresses. They’re all about simple sophistication. Plus, they’re not nearly as noisy as taffeta! Rock this one-shoulder style at your next black-tie affair with some chunky, layered necklaces. Amsale jersey dress, $310, visit amsale.com for stores.

Photo by Luke Walker

Alvina Valenta’s LBDs: You can’t go wrong with a black, cocktail-style bridesmaid dress. I especially love the trapeze silhouette of this version by Alvina Valenta, but if it feels too shapeless for you, a belt will create the sexy, cinched waistline you crave. Alvina Valenta LBD, $190, visit jlmcouture.com for stores.

Photo courtesy of Vera Wang

Vera Wang’s Ethereal Dresses: This light pink hue is definitely wedding-worthy, but at first glance, may be a bit too delicate for everyday wear. A pair of gray tights and a sleek leather bomber jacket will add just the right amount of edginess to this sweet dress. Vera Wang ethereal dress, $250, visit verawang.com for stores.

Photo by Luke Walker

Melissa Sweet’s Embellished Dresses: Okay, here’s the deal; these sequin-studded gowns are way too much fun to wear only once! I would definitely sport this frock to a cocktail party with black tights and patent-leather stilettos (New Year’s, anyone?). A friendly word of advice to brides eyeing this style: it’s best for smaller bridal parties–think four girls or less. Melissa Sweet embellished dress, $268, visit melissasweet.com for stores.

Photo by Jennifer Davis

Monique Lhuillier’s Bateau-Neck Dresses: I’m addicted to Mad Men, so you can imagine how excited I was when I saw these high-neckline, pencil-skirt dresses hit the bridal scene. Plus–and this is a rare one–after the wedding you can even wear this number to work. Monique Lhuillier bateau-neck dress, $295, visit moniquelhuillier.com for stores.

Photo courtesy of Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor’s Scoop-Neck Dress: What I love about a scoop-neck dress like this one is that you can totally wear a regular bra (your well-endowed bridesmaids will worship you for this), and the straps also make it easier to dress up or dress down. My favorite part? The oh-so-practical pockets, of course! Ann Taylor scoop-neck dress, $215, at anntaylor.com.