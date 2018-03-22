The Ultimate Bridal Style Guide for Every Pre-Wedding Event

Calling all blushing brides! We have the ultimate style guide for you. While figuring out what you’re wearing on your actual wedding day is probably at the top of your list, there are plenty of other occasions you’ll want to look your best for in the lead-up to the big day. You could potentially need looks for the following events: Engagement party; bridal shower; bachelorette party; rehearsal dinner; post-wedding brunch; and, of course, your honeymoon!

For the engagement party, we recommend looking for a simple and elegant cocktail dress—all eyes will be on you, so make sure you’re comfortable in your look. The bridal shower is a more casual event, so this is the time to bring out the florals, pastel pops, and statement shoes. Next typically comes the bachelorette party. You’ll likely need a few ensembles for day and night—consider whether you’re going to a beach, country cabin, or city adventure, and pack accordingly. (It doesn’t hurt to opt for comfy shoes that can take you from 11AM mimosas to 11PM cocktails if needed.)

Finally, it’s time for the long-awaited wedding weekend! We love the idea of a chic jumpsuit or sleek slip dress for your rehearsal dinner look. After the wedding festivities wrap up, have a comfortable post-wedding brunch look for the next morning. Lastly, time to pack for the honeymoon: Grab your bikini and cover-up, or favorite printed maxi dress and hit the road!

Ahead, we’ve rounded up dozens of our favorite looks for chic bridal style inspo, plus a ton of our favorite items to shop right now.