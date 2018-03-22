StyleCaster
The Ultimate Bridal Style Guide for Every Pre-Wedding Event

The Ultimate Bridal Style Guide for Every Pre-Wedding Event

STYLECASTER | Bridal Style Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Calling all blushing brides! We have the ultimate style guide for you. While figuring out what you’re wearing on your actual wedding day is probably at the top of your list, there are plenty of other occasions you’ll want to look your best for in the lead-up to the big day. You could potentially need looks for the following events: Engagement party; bridal shower; bachelorette party; rehearsal dinner; post-wedding brunch; and, of course, your honeymoon!

MORE: These Gorgeous Wedding Trends are Worth Obsessing Over

For the engagement party, we recommend looking for a simple and elegant cocktail dress—all eyes will be on you, so make sure you’re comfortable in your look. The bridal shower is a more casual event, so this is the time to bring out the florals, pastel pops, and statement shoes. Next typically comes the bachelorette party. You’ll likely need a few ensembles for day and night—consider whether you’re going to a beach, country cabin, or city adventure, and pack accordingly. (It doesn’t hurt to opt for comfy shoes that can take you from 11AM mimosas to 11PM cocktails if needed.)

MORE: 17 Super-Modern Statement Shoes to Wear to Your Wedding

Finally, it’s time for the long-awaited wedding weekend! We love the idea of a chic jumpsuit or sleek slip dress for your rehearsal dinner look. After the wedding festivities wrap up, have a comfortable post-wedding brunch look for the next morning. Lastly, time to pack for the honeymoon: Grab your bikini and cover-up, or favorite printed maxi dress and hit the road!

Ahead, we’ve rounded up dozens of our favorite looks for chic bridal style inspo, plus a ton of our favorite items to shop right now.

Rehearsal Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Rehearsal Dress

Dress, $995 at Milly

Lace Cami
Photo: Getty Images
The Cocktail Dress

Dress, $249 at Adrianna Papell

The Casual Kimono
Photo: Getty Images
Bride Bodysuit

Bodysuit, $76 at Commando

Minimalist Chic
Photo: Getty Images
Summer Sandal

Heel, $229.95 at Alias Mae

The Pantsuit
Photo: Getty Images
Classic Clutch

Monogrammed clutch, $120 at The Daily Edited

Betsey Johnson

Slides, $109 at Betsey Johnson

The Honeymoon Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Tropical Honeymoon Heels

Heels, $139 at Katy Perry

Engagement Party Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Set

Top, $171 at Donna Mizani

Pants, $162 at Donna Mizani

Bridal Shower Look
Photo: Getty Images
The Wedding Jumpsuit

Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit, $3,295 at 11 Honoré

Honeymoon Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Bridal Bra

Bra, $76 at ThirdLove

Bridal Panties

Panties, $34 at ThirdLove

Casual Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Wrapped Up

Dress, $220 at Shop Endless Summer

City Hall Wedding
Photo: Getty Images
Glitter Heels

Heel, $425 at Tamara Mellon

The Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, $495 at Where Mountains Meet

Engagement Party Dress
Photo: Getty Images
The Cotton Dress

Jonathan Simkhai dress, $608 at The Outnet

Casual Wedding Look
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Top

Petersyn top, $380 at Revolve

The White Pump

Vagabond pump, $140 at Nordstrom

City Chic
Photo: Getty Images
Rhinestone Heels

Heels, $129.95 at Steve Madden

Engagement Photo Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Asymmetric Top

Self-Portrait top, $250 at Net-a-Porter

Honeymoon Slip
Photo: Getty Images
Macrame Muse

Staud bag, $338 at Matches Fashion

Bachelorette Party Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Beach Cover-Up

Cover-Up, $49.95 at Gap

The Summer Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Jumpsuit

Draped jumpsuit, $1,744.43 at Net-a-Porter

Bridal Shower Pair
Photo: Getty Images
Travel Slides

Slides, $680 at Gucci

Honeymooners
Photo: Getty Images
Cropped Pants

3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $395 at Net-a-Porter 

Choca Heels

Heels, $845 at Christian Louboutin

Wedding Getaway
Photo: Getty Images
Eyelet Dress

Dress, $128 at J.Crew

Destination Wedding
Photo: Getty Images
Just Married Sandas

Sandals, $58 at Kate Spade

Bachelorette Lace
Photo: Getty Images
Lace Maxi

Dress, $88 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Party Ready
Photo: Getty Images
The Gown

Dress, $89.99 (was $199.95) at David's Bridal

The Casual Bride
Photo: Getty Images
Beach Espadrilles

Espadrilles, $96 at Sea Star Beachwear

Bridal Blush
Photo: Getty Images
Ear Crawlers

Earrings, $59 at Maison Miru

Statement Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Clear Heels

Heels, $189.95 at Tony Bianco

Beach Wedding
Photo: Getty Images
Silk Slip Dress

Dress, $170 at Silk Laundry

The City Bride
Photo: Getty Images
The Two-Toned Watch

Watch, $105 at Skagen

Light Layers
Photo: Getty Images
The Casual Bikini

Top, $90 at Frankie's Bikinis

Bottom, $80 at Frankie's Bikinis

Sophisticated Bride
Photo: Getty Images
Best Day Ever

Hat, $100 at Hat Attack

Something Blue
Photo: Getty Images
Printed Blouse

Rebecca Taylor blouse, $210 (was $350) at Neiman Marcus

Floral Frenzy
Photo: Getty Images

