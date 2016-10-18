The 6 Biggest Trends from Bridal Week Fall 2017

From the hundreds of breathtaking gowns at Bridal Week Fall 2017, we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best—not an easy task, let me tell you. For the brides-to-be getting married next year, there are options both frilly and feminine and sleek and pared-down.

While pants weren’t quite as plentiful as they were for spring, there was one show-stopping ensemble at Alon Livne White that should satisfy those with a penchant for both drama and comfort. This season also marked the launch of Viktor and Rolf’s debut bridal collection, a veritable feast for the eyes that included crystal flower embellishments, convertible zipper dresses (full-length for the ceremony, mini for dancing at the reception), and bow adornments on gowns and jumpsuits alike.

Ahead, see the top six trends that emerged throughout the week—and the standout looks from more than a dozen top designers.