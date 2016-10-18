The 6 Biggest Trends from Bridal Week Fall 2017

From the hundreds of breathtaking gowns at Bridal Week Fall 2017, we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best—not an easy task, let me tell you. For the brides-to-be getting married next year, there are options both frilly and feminine and sleek and pared-down.
While pants weren’t quite as plentiful as they were for spring, there was one show-stopping ensemble at Alon Livne White that should satisfy those with a penchant for both drama and comfort. This season also marked the launch of Viktor and Rolf’s debut bridal collection, a veritable feast for the eyes that included crystal flower embellishments, convertible zipper dresses (full-length for the ceremony, mini for dancing at the reception), and bow adornments on gowns and jumpsuits alike.
Ahead, see the top six trends that emerged throughout the week—and the standout looks from more than a dozen top designers.
Coming Up Roses
Who needs a bouquet when you've got a garden right on your gown? (Ok, you can have both—it's your wedding day, after all.) With 3D embellishments, rich floral embroidery, and petal-strewn illusion sleeves, this season featured enough blooms to make even your florist envious.
Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017
Elizabeth Fillmore Fall 2017
Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017
Temperley London Fall 2017
Fit for a Princess
The ghost of Grace Kelly was very much present at this season's bridal week—not in a creepy way, though. Designers were inspired by the elegant, '50s-style fit-and-flare silhouette she favored and offered royalty-worthy styles with fitted bodices and voluminous skirts.
Rows of Ruffles
The ruffles trend that's sweeping ready-to-wear is a natural fit for the bridal market—and the ultra-feminine styles put forward for next fall are the stuff dreams are made of. From frilly tiers to cascading waterfall flounces, the girly-girl will find plenty to love for her trip down the aisle (you know, apart from the person at the other end of it).
Cold Shoulder
In diaphanous tulle, sheer lace, or even a shirred silk crop top, the shoulder-baring styles of the season are about as romantic as they come.
Golden Girl
For a regal moment on your wedding day, choose metallic lace, sumptuous gilded embroidery, or shimmery beading—bridal week offered no shortage of styles to choose from.
Sleek and Simple
For brides whose tastes skew more minimalist, there were slinky slip dresses, unadorned ivory gowns, and dresses that emphasized silhouette over embellishment.
