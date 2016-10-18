StyleCaster
The 6 Biggest Trends from Bridal Week Fall 2017

What's hot
The 6 Biggest Trends from Bridal Week Fall 2017

by
The 6 Biggest Trends from Bridal Week Fall 2017
Photo: Getty Images

From the hundreds of breathtaking gowns at Bridal Week Fall 2017, we’ve narrowed it down to the best of the best—not an easy task, let me tell you. For the brides-to-be getting married next year, there are options both frilly and feminine and sleek and pared-down.

MORE: 113 Wedding Dress Ideas to Steal from Bridal Fashion Week

While pants weren’t quite as plentiful as they were for spring, there was one show-stopping ensemble at Alon Livne White that should satisfy those with a penchant for both drama and comfort. This season also marked the launch of Viktor and Rolf’s debut bridal collection, a veritable feast for the eyes that included crystal flower embellishments, convertible zipper dresses (full-length for the ceremony, mini for dancing at the reception), and bow adornments on gowns and jumpsuits alike.

MORE: The Prettiest—and Least Cliché—Bridal Lingerie to Buy Right Now

Ahead, see the top six trends that emerged throughout the week—and the standout looks from more than a dozen top designers.

Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Who needs a bouquet when you've got a garden right on your gown? (Ok, you can have both—it's your wedding day, after all.) With 3D embellishments, rich floral embroidery, and petal-strewn illusion sleeves, this season featured enough blooms to make even your florist envious.

Viktor and Rolf Fall 2017

Photo: Viktor and Rolf
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Marchesa Fall 2017

Photo: FirstVIEW
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Naeem Khan Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Elizabeth Fillmore Fall 2017

Photo: Elizabeth Fillmore
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Pronovias 2017

Photo: Dan Lecca
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017

Photo: Oscar de la Renta
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Ines Di Santo Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Coming Up Roses
Coming Up Roses

Temperley London Fall 2017

Photo: Temperley London
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

The ghost of Grace Kelly was very much present at this season's bridal week—not in a creepy way, though. Designers were inspired by the elegant, '50s-style fit-and-flare silhouette she favored and offered royalty-worthy styles with fitted bodices and voluminous skirts.

Marchesa Fall 2017

Photo: FirstVIEW
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Legends by Romona Keveza Fall 2017

Photo: Romona Keveza
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Randi Rahm Fall 2017

Photo: Randi Rahm
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Alon Livne White Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Anne Barge Fall 2017

Photo: Dan Lecca
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Badgley Mischka Fall 2017

Photo: Badgley Mischka
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Lela Rose Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Isabelle Armstrong Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Dennis Basso Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017

Photo: Oscar de la Renta
Fit for a Princess
Fit for a Princess

Reem Acra Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

The ruffles trend that's sweeping ready-to-wear is a natural fit for the bridal market—and the ultra-feminine styles put forward for next fall are the stuff dreams are made of. From frilly tiers to cascading waterfall flounces, the girly-girl will find plenty to love for her trip down the aisle (you know, apart from the person at the other end of it).

Carolina Herrera Fall 2017

Photo: Carolina Herrera
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Viktor and Rolf Fall 2017

Photo: Viktor and Rolf
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Persy Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Isabelle Armstrong Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Monique Lhuillier Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Francesca Miranda Fall 2017

Photo: Dan Lecca
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Odylyne The Ceremony Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Badgley Mischka Fall 2017

Photo: Badgley Mischka
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Carol Hannah Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Truly Zac Posen Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Sachin and Babi Fall 2017

Photo: Sachin and Babi
Rows of Ruffles
Rows of Ruffles

Anne Barge Fall 2017

Photo: Dan Lecca
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

In diaphanous tulle, sheer lace, or even a shirred silk crop top, the shoulder-baring styles of the season are about as romantic as they come.

Vera Wang Fall 2017

Photo: Vera Wang
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Sachin and Babi Fall 2017

Photo: Sachin and Babi
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Houghton Fall 2017

Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Alon Livne White Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Berta Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Houghton Fall 2017

Photo: Taylor Jewell
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Persy Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Rime Arodaky Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Rivini Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Vera Wang Fall 2017

Photo: Vera Wang
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Watters Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder

Lihi Hod Fall 2017

Photo: Eyal Nevo
Golden Girl
Golden Girl

For a regal moment on your wedding day, choose metallic lace, sumptuous gilded embroidery, or shimmery beading—bridal week offered no shortage of styles to choose from.

Francesca Miranda Fall 2017

Photo: Dan Lecca
Golden Girl
Golden Girl

Houghton Fall 2017

Golden Girl
Golden Girl

Rembo Styling 2017

Photo: Rembo Styling
Golden Girl
Golden Girl

Yolan Cris Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Golden Girl
Golden Girl

Oleg Cassini Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Golden Girl
Golden Girl

Rembo Styling 2017

Photo: Rembo Styling
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

For brides whose tastes skew more minimalist, there were slinky slip dresses, unadorned ivory gowns, and dresses that emphasized silhouette over embellishment.

Oscar de la Renta Fall 2017

Photo: Oscar de la Renta
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Lela Rose

Photo: ImaxTree
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Sachin and Babi

Photo: Sachin and Babi Fall 2017
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Naeem Khan Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Pnina Tornai for Kleinfeld Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Pronovias 2017

Photo: Dan Lecca
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Rembo Styling 2017

Photo: Rembo Styling
Sleek and Simple
Sleek and Simple

Watters Fall 2017

Photo: ImaxTree

