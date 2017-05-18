StyleCaster
Share

25 Instagram-Worthy Bridal Shower Decor Ideas Your Guests Will Love

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Instagram-Worthy Bridal Shower Decor Ideas Your Guests Will Love

Kristen Bousquet
by
Bridal Shower Decor Ideas
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Anne Robert Photography

A wedding is never just a wedding—anyone that’s ever been in a bridal party totally knows what we mean. And even though the nuptials are the main event, the bridal shower can be equally memorable, but only if you have the right ideas.

MORE: Here’s Proof You Don’t Need a Big Budget to Plan an Amazing Wedding

Whether you want to set up the ultimate tea party for your ultra-feminine bride, or she’d rather opt for a cool, co-ed picnic in the park with a few close friends and family members, we found some inspiration for you to bookmark now—or, if you’re the one getting hitched, to send to your bridal party ASAP. To see exactly what we mean, click through the slideshow below. Happy planning!

MORE: 25 Surprise Celebrity Weddings No One Saw Coming

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Photo: Anna With Love
Photo: Love & Light Photographs
Photo: Kathryn McCrary
Photo: D'Arcy Benincosa
Photo: READYLUCK
Photo: Sweet Root Village
Photo: Briana Marie Photography
Photo: Brian Leahy Photography
Photo: Brian Leahy Photography
Photo: Brandi Welles
Photo: Jillian Modern Photography
Photo: Liz Banfield
Photo: Jen Wojcik
Photo: Sweet Root Village
Photo: LMarie Photog
Photo: Moss + Isaac
Photo: Anne Robert Photography
Photo: Carina Skrobecki Photography
Photo: Kimbery Chau
Photo: Jessica Hendrix Photography
Photo: Style Me Pretty
Photo: The Bridal Planner Thailand
Photo: Whitney Heard Photography
Photo: Sandra Aberg Photography
Photo: elmo Paperstories ltd.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Summer Suit Is About to Be Your Warm-Weather Go-To

The Summer Suit Is About to Be Your Warm-Weather Go-To
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share