Bridal Shorts are Officially a Thing: Would You Wear Them?

Months after Olivia Palermo famously wore shorts under a high-low hem Carolina Herrera dress on her wedding day, we’ve got another big win for alternative brides everywhere: J.Crew’s bridal shorts. Nope, this leg-baring summer staple isn’t intended to be worn by bridesmaids or the groom at a beach wedding, we’re talking about the woman of the hour walking down in the aisle in white shorts.

Amidst the floor-sweeping wedding gowns in J.Crew’s bridal lookbook for spring 2015 is a slouchy pair of white track shorts. Sure, they’re embellished with pretty beads, and J.Crew dressed them up with metallic sandals–and even strings of pearls in one photo–but there’s no getting passed the fact that these are wedding shorts.

The fashion label styled the shorts with a beaded racerback top in one lookbook snap, while a soft cream sweater and pearls adds a subtle bridey touch in a second picture. If both of these options feel just a little casual to you, but your still drawn to the bridal shorts trend, take cues from Olivia Palermo and wear the track-and-field inspired style under a gown with a high split.

The Laine sequin short is available online now for $450, and you can pick up the racerback top, for $400. The price tag is certainly hefty when compared with other white shorts that haven’t been pitched to the bridal market (yet!), but they’re still a hell of a lot cheaper than many weddings dresses.

J.Crew’s director of wedding design Molly Schaul told Instyle that bridal shorts let women take a risk and feel unique on their wedding day: “A lot of modern brides are always looking for something that will allow them to take a risk and be unique at their weddings but still keep that timeless aesthetic so they’ll be happy looking back at their photographs in 20 years. The shorts are a perfect option for beach weddings but also offer a really unique opportunity to be bold in a casual setting.”