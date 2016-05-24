StyleCaster
The Prettiest—and Least Cliché—Bridal Lingerie to Buy Right Now

The Prettiest—and Least Cliché—Bridal Lingerie to Buy Right Now

The Prettiest—and Least Cliché—Bridal Lingerie to Buy Right Now
Whether the idea of “virginal” white for your wedding night makes you roll your eyes on reflex or you’ve been pinning lacy white lingerie to a secret Pinterest board for years, it’s your prerogative as a bride to splurge on a couple of indulgent pieces for your wedding.

The definition of bridal lingerie in 2016 has expanded past the typical corsets and garters of generations past, but there are still some considerations—what will look best under the dress, what will make you feel best after you take it off—that have held fast.

We talked to lingerie expert Jenny Altman for her insider take on what modern brides actually buy—both for under their dress and beyond. “I have brides come to me to build their bridal trousseau,” she explains. “It’s an old-school term that gives you license to splurge on a whole new lingerie wardrobe for your wedding night and honeymoon.”

Ahead, you’ll find our favorite bridal lingerie, from silk robes and shapewear to a lacy negligee, to make your day the best it can be from the inside out.

White Night

For most brides, white and ivory still reign for wedding-night lingerie—and if there's any time to throw yourself full-tilt into a matching wardrobe, now's your best excuse. Of course, choosing a classic color palette doesn't mean you need to be totally conventional. Buy that strappy lace bralette you've been eyeing in white lace, or pick a silk set with a matching slip.

For Love and Lemons Lucia Underwire Bra, $128; at Free People / High-Waist Undie, $188; at Free People

 

White Night

Freya Lauren Underwire Half-Cup Bra, $66; at Fig Leaves / Freya Laura Short, $22; at Fig Leaves

White Night

Kat Bralette, $99; at The Giving Bride / Kat Thong, $65; at The Giving Bride

White Night

Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Front-Tie Bralette, $73; at Oui Hours / Silk Charmeuse Bikini, $46; at Oui Hours

#RobeLife

Maybe our favorite part of this whole trousseau idea is the getting-ready robe—glamorous, sophisticated, and totally wearable after the fact. Pick one in classic white, or inject a little personality into your pre-wedding routine with a silky printed piece.

Fleur du Mal Haori Floral Print Silk-Crepe Robe, $595; at Net-A-Porter

#RobeLife

Araminta Roba, $165; at BHLDN

#RobeLife

Lace Wrap Mini-Robe, $41; at ASOS

#RobeLife

Dear Bowie Zoe Robe, $345; at Journelle

Let's Be Practical

Strapless wedding dresses are by far the most popular style on the market—but they're also one of the most difficult to navigate in terms of underpinnings. One tip Altman gives brides is to have your tailor sew a bra into the dress if you're going the strapless route. "If you're not busty and don’t need the support of a bra under the dress, then have pads sewn in," she says. "They can help with nip coverage and can also give you a little fullness and shape if needed. Need support? Get the bra sewn into the dress so it will NOT move—you won’t have to worry about it peeking out from under the dress."

Vous et Moi Strapless Bra, $78; at Chantelle

Let's Be Practical

Nubian Skin Essential Underwire Convertible Strapless Bra, $60; at Nordstrom

Let's Be Practical

Cosabella Marni Strapless Plunge-Back Bra, $117; at Shopbop

Beyond the Pale

It should go without saying that not everything in a bridal trousseau needs to be white—whether you just prefer something less traditional, or you want more options for the honeymoon, this is as good an opportunity as any to branch out into styles you may not have otherwise tried. Altman also encourages brides to choose lingerie as their "something blue" if they're into that sort of thing—whether in the form of a garter or a lace panty.

Maison Close Jardin Imperial Wire Bra, $124; at Journelle / Garter Belt, $99.90; at Journelle / Thong, $79.90; at Journelle

Beyond the Pale

Emily Lace Strappy Triangle Bra, $26 / Lace Thong, $13; at ASOS

Beyond the Pale

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Odessa Wired Body, $180; at Zappos Couture

Beyond the Pale

Vega Longline, $110; at Fortnight / Vega High-Waist, $62; at Fortnight

Shape Up

OK, so it's not the most glamorous part of your wedding ensemble, but shapewear can be a godsend if you're facing a full day's worth of photos in a less-than-forgiving white sheath dress. Fortunately, today's options aren't all of the sausage-casing variety—there are pieces in whisper-light tulle or mesh trimmed in velvet and lace. "I strongly suggest brides wear shapewear they feel good in," cautions Altman. "Don’t buy it too small—buy it in your actual size. This way you look smooth, but also can breathe, eat, and enjoy the day."

Sheer Touch Forming Skirt, $130; at Wolford

Shape Up

Top Model High-Waist Brief, $68; at Simone Perele

Shape Up

Wacoal Vision Control Shaping Slip, $95; at Nordstrom

Shape Up

Wolford Tulle Control Shaping Shorts, $150; at Neiman Marcus

