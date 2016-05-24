The Prettiest—and Least Cliché—Bridal Lingerie to Buy Right Now

Whether the idea of “virginal” white for your wedding night makes you roll your eyes on reflex or you’ve been pinning lacy white lingerie to a secret Pinterest board for years, it’s your prerogative as a bride to splurge on a couple of indulgent pieces for your wedding.

The definition of bridal lingerie in 2016 has expanded past the typical corsets and garters of generations past, but there are still some considerations—what will look best under the dress, what will make you feel best after you take it off—that have held fast.

We talked to lingerie expert Jenny Altman for her insider take on what modern brides actually buy—both for under their dress and beyond. “I have brides come to me to build their bridal trousseau,” she explains. “It’s an old-school term that gives you license to splurge on a whole new lingerie wardrobe for your wedding night and honeymoon.”

Ahead, you’ll find our favorite bridal lingerie, from silk robes and shapewear to a lacy negligee, to make your day the best it can be from the inside out.