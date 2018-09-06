Bridal Jumpsuits So Cute You’ll Want Them Even If You’re Not Engaged

Jumpsuits are an underrated piece of clothing. Spring calls to mind visions of sundresses, summer conjures up images of maxi dresses, and fall and winter are pant-centric seasons—unless, of course, you want to repurpose one of your favorite warm-weather dresses by wearing it over tights.
Jumpsuits, though. Jumpsuits often get overlooked—especially in the bridal space.
Bridal jumpsuits have been around for quite some time now—at least, they’ve been around since I first made a Pinterest wedding board some nine years ago. But they haven’t really pervaded the space until this year. According to our friends at Pinterest, searches and saves for bridal jumpsuits are up 178 percent in 2018. That’s a pretty big jump, and it’s reflected in the myriad bridal jumpsuits retailers like ASOS, Farfetch and Revolve are currently offering.
The function of these jumpsuits is two-fold. For one thing, they serve as a practical alternative for the bride who’d rather opt out of wearing a wedding dress. Instead, she can wear a sleek jumpsuit in a traditional bridal palette—and she can wear it again, and again, and again after that.
But even brides who’d rather go conventional on wedding attire can still find ways into the bridal jumpsuit trend. Not only do bridal jumpsuits serve as alternatives to wedding dresses, but they also lend themselves to engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and other wedding-centric events.
Their versatility is so evident it’s a surprise they’re only hitting it big now.
Since we love shopping about as much as we love a good jumpsuit, we’ve taken the liberty of browsing our favorite stores and pulling our favorite bridal jumpsuits for your perusal. Below, you’ll find 33 bridal jumpsuits—all with different cuts, textures and vibes—you can shop right now.
And remember, these pieces are practical. So even if you’re not a bride-to-be, you can find plenty of excuses to buy and wear a white jumpsuit within the next year.
ASOS Design Ruffled Jumpsuit
Flowy sleeves, flowy waistband, flowy bands—plus, a stunning embroidery detail.
ASOS Design ruffled jumpsuit, $72 at ASOS
Mara Jumpsuit
So sleek you'll be looking for excuses to wear this one out on a Saturday.
Mara jumpsuit, $280 at BHLDN
Rachel Zoe Margo Jumpsuit
Perfect for a beach wedding. Or a beach date night.
Rachel Zoe Margo jumpsuit, $128 at Shopbop
ASOS Cape Wedding Jumpsuit
If you think this one looks incredible from the front, you're right. But you also need to see it from the back.
ASOS cape wedding jumpsuit, $253 at ASOS
Ganni Jerome Lace Jumpsuit
All the daintiness of a lace wedding dress with a hell of a lot more practicality.
Ganni Jerome lace jumpsuit, $415 at Farfetch
Jay Godfrey Crepe Jumpsuit
A sophisticated jumpsuit sure to look great at the altar—and to keep you comfortable as you're dancing your ass off afterward.
Jay Godfrey crepe jumpsuit, $398 at Neiman Marcus
ASOS Design Embroidered Jumpsuit
Fringe? Check. Flattering cut? Check. Subtle embroidery? Check.
ASOS Design embroidered jumpsuit, $87 at ASOS
MSGM Rosette-Embellished Jumpsuit
So fashion-forward you could actually get away with wearing this to a job interview (depending on the job, obv).
MSGM rosette-embellished jumpsuit, $755 at Farfetch
Loulou Embellished Floral Jumpsuit
An avant-garde bridal dream.
Loulou embellished floral jumpsuit, $1,413 at Farfetch
Alexis Edlyn Jumpsuit
You have great shoulders. Why not show them off?
Alexis Edlyn jumpsuit, $604 at Bergdorf Goodman
Black Halo Juma Jumpsuit
You could wear this anywhere. Anywhere.
Black Halo Juma jumpsuit, $375 at Shopbop
Huishan Zhang V-Neck Jumpsuit
All the fun of a dress with all the comfort of a jumpsuit.
Huishan Zhang V-neck jumpsuit, $469 at Farfetch
ASOS Design Tailored Jumpsuit
The accessorizing potential for this one is just off the charts.
ASOS Design tailored jumpsuit, $79 at ASOS
Free People Paloma Jumpsuit
Dress it up for your wedding. Dress it down for your next vacation.
Free People Paloma jumpsuit, $300 at Revolve
Michael Costello x Revolve Jeric Jumpsuit
A quick heads up for all the non-brides out there: This one's available in black, and yes, you'd look incredible in it this weekend.
Michael Costello x Revolve Jeric jumpsuit, $198 at Revolve
Loulou Angel Jumpsuit
A traditional dress on the right, and a bedazzled jumpsuit on the left. (Best of both worlds, anyone?)
Loulou Angel jumpsuit, $1,334 at Farfetch
Black Halo Antoinette Jumpsuit
A choice so bold people will be talking about your wedding for weeks. (Weeks!)
Black Halo Antoinette jumpsuit, $375 at Shopbop
Free People Jumpsuit
OK, I would wear this tomorrow.
Free People jumpsuit, $283 at ASOS
Adrianna Papell One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Simple, sleek and perfect for your big day.
Adrianna Papell one-shoulder jumpsuit, $219 at Nordstrom
Galvin Tuxedo Jumpsuit
Like a tuxedo, but hotter.
Galvin tuxedo jumpsuit, $1,172 at Matches Fashion
Stevie May Porcelain Jumpsuit
The detailing on this is so light and fluffy it's almost dreamy. (Scratch that—it's definitely dreamy.)
Stevie May porcelain jumpsuit, $327 at ASOS
Amanda Uprichard Andrew Jumpsuit
Don't you want to get down in this at your reception?
Amanda Uprichard Andrew jumpsuit, $242 at Revolve
Halston Heritage Draped Jumpsuit
We don't know what we love more—the draped sleeves, the elegant cut or the fact that it's a jumpsuit.
Halston Heritage draped jumpsuit, $445 at Bergdorf Goodman
Roksanda Rokuro Jumpsuit
Can't you just see the wedding photos now?
Roksana Rokuro jumpsuit, $2,020 at Nordstrom
Miss Selfridge Metallic Plisse Jumpsuit
Comfy, practical and a little bit sparkly.
Miss Selfridge metallic plisse jumpsuit, $62 at ASOS
Socialite Lace Overlay Romper
For anyone who prefers rompers to jumpsuits.
Socialite lace overlay romper, $79 at Nordstrom
NBD Goddess Jumpsuit
So chic, so simple and so, so right.
NBD Goddess jumpsuit, $178 at Revolve
Karina Grimaldi Nudo Jumpsuit
I'll have a jumpsuit with a side of bow, please.
Karina Grimaldi Nudo jumpsuit, $306 at Revolve
Black Halo Vivienne Jumpsuit
Pair it with white shoes, and you've got a serious statement-maker on your hands.
Black Halo Vivienne jumpsuit, $158 at Shopbop
Fame and Partners Annie Jumpsuit
Great for your next black tie event.
Fame and Partners Annie jumpsuit, $599 at Nordstrom
Temperley London Sunrise Jumpsuit
This one's legs are so wide it's practically a dress.
Temperley London Sunrise jumpsuit, $548 at Farfetch
City Chic Crochet Jumpsuit
Hello comfy lace. Nice to meet you.
City Chic crochet jumpsuit, $119 at Nordstrom
Misha Josie Jumpsuit
Sexy and sophisticated. Can you imagine anything better?
Misha Josie jumpsuit, $340 at Bergdorf Goodman
