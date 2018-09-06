Bridal Jumpsuits So Cute You’ll Want Them Even If You’re Not Engaged

Jumpsuits are an underrated piece of clothing. Spring calls to mind visions of sundresses, summer conjures up images of maxi dresses, and fall and winter are pant-centric seasons—unless, of course, you want to repurpose one of your favorite warm-weather dresses by wearing it over tights.

Jumpsuits, though. Jumpsuits often get overlooked—especially in the bridal space.

Bridal jumpsuits have been around for quite some time now—at least, they’ve been around since I first made a Pinterest wedding board some nine years ago. But they haven’t really pervaded the space until this year. According to our friends at Pinterest, searches and saves for bridal jumpsuits are up 178 percent in 2018. That’s a pretty big jump, and it’s reflected in the myriad bridal jumpsuits retailers like ASOS, Farfetch and Revolve are currently offering.

The function of these jumpsuits is two-fold. For one thing, they serve as a practical alternative for the bride who’d rather opt out of wearing a wedding dress. Instead, she can wear a sleek jumpsuit in a traditional bridal palette—and she can wear it again, and again, and again after that.

But even brides who’d rather go conventional on wedding attire can still find ways into the bridal jumpsuit trend. Not only do bridal jumpsuits serve as alternatives to wedding dresses, but they also lend themselves to engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and other wedding-centric events.

Their versatility is so evident it’s a surprise they’re only hitting it big now.

Since we love shopping about as much as we love a good jumpsuit, we’ve taken the liberty of browsing our favorite stores and pulling our favorite bridal jumpsuits for your perusal. Below, you’ll find 33 bridal jumpsuits—all with different cuts, textures and vibes—you can shop right now.

And remember, these pieces are practical. So even if you’re not a bride-to-be, you can find plenty of excuses to buy and wear a white jumpsuit within the next year.