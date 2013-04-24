Bridal Fashion Week: See Oscar de la Renta’s Gorgeous Wedding Dresses

Soon-to-be-brides (or anyone who’s a fan of beautiful gowns, really), take note: Oscar de la Renta debuted his Spring/Summer 2014 collections during Bridal Market Week in New York City and it’s every bit as glamorous as you’d expect.

The collection—predictably chock full of classic, romantic gowns in various silhouettes—incorporated interesting touches, such as gloves (a huge bridal trend for spring ’14), interesting hair ornaments, and the use of color, such as light blue and baby pink.

Oscar de la Renta’s long been a go-to label for starlets seeking super-glamorous red-carpet gowns, and several have chosen to wear creations by the designer on their wedding day, including Katherine Heigl, Jenna Bush Hager, Amanda Peet, and supermodel Maggie Rizer



Click through the gallery and let us know: Would you choose Oscar de la Renta for your wedding?