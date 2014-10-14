The 30 Dreamiest Wedding Dresses From Bridal Fashion Week

Whether you’re getting married or you’ve already walked down the aisle, there’s no denying that looking at jaw-dropping wedding dresses is pretty irresistible. After all, the wedding industry in the U.S. brings in an estimated $50 billion annually, and gowns might as well be considered porn for lots of women. And what better time to gawk at gorgeous dresses than Bridal Fashion Week?
If there was a theme to this year’s collections—which just wrapped up in New York— it was most definitely the non-traditional wedding-day outfit. From Naeem Khan‘s irreverently chic pants-and-top combo to Vera Wang‘s gowns best suited for goth brides, designers were (finally!) emphasizing that choosing a wedding gown should be all about embracing your personal style.
Traditional brides shouldn’t fear, though, as there’s also more than enough tulle, lace, and beading to go around. Here, we’ve collected 30 wedding looks from Bridal Fashion Week that are absolutely worth seeing, even if a walk down the aisle isn’t imminent.
VERA WANG: The doyenne of bridal showed a non-traditional collection of goth inspired gowns for Fall 2015. Here, one of our favorite looks from the collection.
VERA WANG (continued): Another look from the collection, perfect for the non-traditional bride.
VERA WANG (continued): A gown with gorgeous beadwork from Wang's latest bridal collection.
MONIQUE LHUILLIER: The most perfect of perfect blush colored wedding dresses from Monique Lhuillier. Who says your wedding dress has to be white?
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLER (continued): Bridal week was awash in trumpet gowns. This was one of our favorites.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLIER (continued): The ultimate princess gown from Monique Lhuillier, with a gorgeous floral underlay.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
MONIQUE LHUILLIER (continued): Short wedding dresses have become a huge trend in recent years. Here, an option from Lhuillier.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
BADGLEY MISCHKA: This gown is proof that there is never enough tulle when it comes to a wedding gown.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
BADGLEY MISCHKA (continued): A great traditional option, we love the sweetheart neckline and short sleeves on this dress.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
BADGLEY MISCHKA (continued): Looking to make the ultimate glamour statement on your big day? This is the dress to do it in.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
INES DI SANTOS: Every girl's fantasy wedding dress come to life thanks to Ines Di Santos.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
INES DI SANTOS (continued): A unique way to add coverage to a wedding gown, we love the beaded overlay on this gown.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
INES DI SANTOS (continued): The interesting lace pattern on this gown makes it a total knockout.
Photo:
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
CLAIRE PETTIBONE: Looking for a wedding gown with just the right amount of sexy? This should be your top pick.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
CLAIRE PETTIBONE (continued): We love this wedding gown because of its slight nod to Renaissance fashions.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
CLAIRE PETTIBONE (continued): Layered and bohemian, this is definitely for the bride looking to wear something completely original.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
NAEEM KHAN: One of Michelle Obama's favorite designers, Naeem Khan was most definitely thinking about the modern-day bride when he designed this pants and top combo.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
NAEEM KHAN (continued): Khan also designed this short dress, perfect for brides looking for different dresses for the cerememony and the party. This is clearly the party dress.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
NAEEM KHAN (continued): For the traditional bride, there was this gorgeous gown in the collection.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
REEM ACRA: Having a Gatsby-themed 1920s wedding? This dress is an amazing option.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images
REEM ACRA (continued): For the woman who has always fantasized about a full-skirted gown, now you have something to add to your daydream list.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images
REEM ACRA (continued): The finale gown from Acra's collection most definitely stole the show.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images
REEM ACRA (continued): Another stunning gown on the runway at Reem Acra.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images
MARCHESA: For the fahion forward bride, it doesn't get better than this peplum lace gown from Marchesa.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
MARCHESA (continued): Marchesa designers Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman pioneered the short wedding dress. Here, one of our favorites from their most recent collection.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
MARCHESA (continued): This gown proves that more is most definitely more when it comes to your wedding gown.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
MARCHESA (continued): Another stunner from Marchesa's most recent bridal collection.
Photo:
Randy Brooke/Getty Images
TEMPERLEY: Simple and flawless, what's not to love about this strapless wedding gown from Temperley?
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images
TEMPERLEY (continued): A wedding gown you would be happy to wear after your big day? Yes, please.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images
TEMPERLEY (continued): If Cleopatra birthed a wedding gown, this would be it.
Photo:
JP Yim/Getty Images