The 30 Dreamiest Wedding Dresses From Bridal Fashion Week

Whether you’re getting married or you’ve already walked down the aisle, there’s no denying that looking at jaw-dropping wedding dresses is pretty irresistible. After all, the wedding industry in the U.S. brings in an estimated $50 billion annually, and gowns might as well be considered porn for lots of women. And what better time to gawk at gorgeous dresses than Bridal Fashion Week?

If there was a theme to this year’s collections—which just wrapped up in New York— it was most definitely the non-traditional wedding-day outfit. From Naeem Khan‘s irreverently chic pants-and-top combo to Vera Wang‘s gowns best suited for goth brides, designers were (finally!) emphasizing that choosing a wedding gown should be all about embracing your personal style.

Traditional brides shouldn’t fear, though, as there’s also more than enough tulle, lace, and beading to go around. Here, we’ve collected 30 wedding looks from Bridal Fashion Week that are absolutely worth seeing, even if a walk down the aisle isn’t imminent.

Scroll through for our top picks above. Have a favorite? Share it in the comments!