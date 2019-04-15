Can’t-Miss Runway Looks from Bridal Fashion Week

StyleCaster
Maggie Griswold
Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

Look, I’m nowhere near getting married right now, but even I am mesmerized by all the incredible looks from Bridal Fashion Week 2019. I’ll admit it: I do have a Pinterest board where I keep ideas for my future wedding, but I’m not someone who constantly stares at wedding dresses and flower arrangements counting down the minutes until I get to plan my own fancy event. That being said, these Bridal Fashion Week looks might have changed me as a person. Suddenly, all I want to do is look through bridal magazines and create wedding mood boards.

If you’ve never paid attention to Bridal Fashion Week before, here’s what you need to know: There are so many beautiful wedding dresses that will make you question everything you thought about weddings. You think you know what a stunning wedding dress looks like until you see these designer dresses coming down the runway. After you look at ensembles from Bridal Fashion Week, you will never be the same. (I know I’m not.)

The Spring/Summer 2020 Bridal Fashion Week shows were filled with delicate lace, detailed dress bodices, stunning sparkles and even a jaw-dropping tux or two. I’ve rounded up some must-see looks from Bridal Fashion Week, but before you subject yourself to all this beauty, be warned. These photos might just turn you into a wedding-obsessed person.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2010

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Gracy Accad Presentation, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2010

View this post on Instagram

Um, wowee! Mira Zwillinger (@Mira Zwillinger)’s Make a Wish collection showcased Zwillinger’s innovative use of 3D printing technology, which allows her to hand-draw stunningly intricate embellishments directly onto the Belgian tulle, silk organza, French and Italian lace, and polished gazar that dominate the collection. ⁣ ⁣ Traditional ornamentation in pearls, Swarovski crystals, high-shine and matte sequins, and hand-stitched embroidery also made their mark and blended seamlessly with the 3D printing techniques, creating a modern collection with timeless elegance. Which is your favorite? 👉 Swipe to see more. | All the pics coming soon to #FWO. #nyfwbridal #bridalfashionweek @acicognani_pr #bridalfashion

A post shared by Fashion Week Online® (@fashionweekonline) on

5. Mira Zwillinger, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2020

8. Temperley London, “Honesty” Collection, Summer 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Gracy Accad Presentation, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020

11. Francesca Miranda Presentation, Spring 2020

12. Watters Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2010

14. Lihi Hod Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020

16. Watters Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Gracy Accad Presentation, Spring 2020

18. Reem Acra Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

19. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2020

20. Morilee Show, Spring 2020

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock.

21. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020

