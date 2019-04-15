Can’t-Miss Runway Looks from Bridal Fashion Week

Scroll To See More Images
Look, I’m nowhere near getting married right now, but even I am mesmerized by all the incredible looks from Bridal Fashion Week 2019. I’ll admit it: I do have a Pinterest board where I keep ideas for my future wedding, but I’m not someone who constantly stares at wedding dresses and flower arrangements counting down the minutes until I get to plan my own fancy event. That being said, these Bridal Fashion Week looks might have changed me as a person. Suddenly, all I want to do is look through bridal magazines and create wedding mood boards.
If you’ve never paid attention to Bridal Fashion Week before, here’s what you need to know: There are so many beautiful wedding dresses that will make you question everything you thought about weddings. You think you know what a stunning wedding dress looks like until you see these designer dresses coming down the runway. After you look at ensembles from Bridal Fashion Week, you will never be the same. (I know I’m not.)
The Spring/Summer 2020 Bridal Fashion Week shows were filled with delicate lace, detailed dress bodices, stunning sparkles and even a jaw-dropping tux or two. I’ve rounded up some must-see looks from Bridal Fashion Week, but before you subject yourself to all this beauty, be warned. These photos might just turn you into a wedding-obsessed person.
1. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2010
2. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020
3. Gracy Accad Presentation, Spring 2020
4. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2010
Um, wowee! Mira Zwillinger (@Mira Zwillinger)’s Make a Wish collection showcased Zwillinger’s innovative use of 3D printing technology, which allows her to hand-draw stunningly intricate embellishments directly onto the Belgian tulle, silk organza, French and Italian lace, and polished gazar that dominate the collection. Traditional ornamentation in pearls, Swarovski crystals, high-shine and matte sequins, and hand-stitched embroidery also made their mark and blended seamlessly with the 3D printing techniques, creating a modern collection with timeless elegance. Which is your favorite? 👉 Swipe to see more. | All the pics coming soon to #FWO. #nyfwbridal #bridalfashionweek @acicognani_pr #bridalfashion
5. Mira Zwillinger, Spring 2020
6. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020
7. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2020
Temperley (@temperleylondon)’s “Honesty” collection is a celebration of romance and craftmanship, drawing inspiration from antique porcelain fans, chinoiserie screens and Victorian corsetry. With intoxicating embroideries and ethereal silhouettes, the Summer 2020 offering speaks to several bridal personalities, from the statement bride to classic, to boho. Showcasing fine artisanal details with a touch of British eccentricity, the collection transports the brides to the magical world of Temperley bridal. 👉 Swipe to see more. | Full story coming soon to #FWO. #bridalfashionweek @odapr #bridalfashion #nyfwbridal #nybw
8. Temperley London, “Honesty” Collection, Summer 2020
9. Gracy Accad Presentation, Spring 2020
10. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020
11. Francesca Miranda Presentation, Spring 2020
@Watters bridal collection “The Great Expanse” is inspired by the great lengths of time and distances one travels for love. The collection name is drawn from the tremendous miles migratory birds fly to be with each other. The meticulous handwork and labor-intensive details speak to the inspiration. Which is your favorite? 👉 Swipe to see more. | Full story coming soon to #FWO. #bridalfashionweek @codedpr #bridalfashion
12. Watters Show, Spring 2020
13. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2010
This season’s @LihiHod collection was inspired by the beautiful Parisian spring: picturesque alleys, lush green paths, intoxicating flower aroma and magical kisses. Check out the new bridal collection under the Dreams Line. 👉 Swipe to see more. | Full story coming soon to #FWO. #bridalfashionweek @odapr #bridalfashion #nyfwbridal #nybw
14. Lihi Hod Show, Spring 2020
15. Monica Byrne Show, Spring 2020
Wtoo by @Watters’ “Come Away with Me” is inspired by spontaneous adventures with the one you love. The collection features daring details, bold patterns and sexy silhouettes. Which is your favorite? 👉 Swipe to see more. | Full story coming soon to #FWO. #bridalfashionweek @codedpr #bridalfashion
16. Watters Show, Spring 2020
17. Gracy Accad Presentation, Spring 2020
Featured throughout the @ReemAcraWedding show was a selection of custom tailored pieces designed by Joseph Abboud (@josephabboud). Sharing a Lebanese ancestry, both Reem and Joseph have a love for their heritage. Incorporating a palette of ivory and navy, Joseph Abboud’s clothing exemplifies impeccable tailoring and embodies confidence and style. Which is your favorite? 👉 Swipe to see more. | See all the pics and learn more at #FWO. #bridalfashionweek #bridal #bridalweek #nyfwbridal #bridalfashion
18. Reem Acra Show, Spring 2020
19. Reem Acra Bridal Show, Spring 2020
#BohemianBride. ❤️ Escape with @MorileeOfficial to where blue skies meet desert dreams. Through the wind and sand, the silhouette of simple structured shapes will capture the natural spirit of the bohemian bride. For more than 25 years, Madeline Gardner’s sensational wedding dresses and evening gowns have been the guiding force behind Morilee’s remarkable success. Which is your favorite? 👉 Swipe to see more. | See all the pics and learn more at #FWO. @hlgroup #bridalfashionweek #bridalfashion #nyfwbridal #bride