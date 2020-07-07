These Bridal Face Masks Are Actually Gorgeous Wedding Day Accessories

Scroll To See More Images

While many of us will admit to having planned (or at least thought about) our dream wedding, it’s not too likely that anyone ever envisioned wearing a face mask while walking down the aisle. But, unfortunately, a widely spread virus doesn’t care about your carefully planned garden wedding or the fact that you hired the best wedding makeup artist of all time—so brides right now are having to adjust. For those attempting to celebrate safely amidst a worldwide pandemic, opting for a surprisingly gorgeous bridal face mask is a great way to do so. Sure, you won’t get to show off your lip color, and you might have to re-think that intricate updo, but getting married with safety precautions in place might be a better choice for you than postponing another year or so.

If given a choice between wearing a face mask on your wedding and not wearing one, we’d assume the majority of folks would choose to ditch the mask. But given the circumstances, keeping yourself and those around you safe while they attend your wedding is the best way to go. Luckily, bridal face masks are available in abundance—and they’re actually pretty stunning. No matter what you chose for your wedding theme or whether you went with a classic satin gown or a dress covered in lace, there are plenty of chic face masks ready to complement your big day. Though it might not be your ideal situation, these bridal face masks can help keep your wedding safe while also making sure you still look gorgeous.

To help you on your journey to find the perfect (and safe!) wedding accessories look for you, we rounded up 10 different bridal face masks to shop. Rolling with the punches and celebrating a new marriage safely can still be chic! From simple white florals to personalized options (Calling all monogram-lovers.), these face masks are ready to become the bridal accessory we didn’t know we’d all be shopping.

1. Double Layer Floral Bridal Mask

Not only does this bridal face mask feature a gorgeous and subtle floral pattern, but it also comes in both tie-back ribbon and elastic styles. After all, you don’t want to mess up your wedding hairdo more than you have to!

2. Eyelash Lace and Satin Loop Fashion Face Mask

Available in both white and soft white—Yes, there’s a difference!—this eyelash lace and satin face mask high-key chic. You’ll likely want to wear it after the wedding is over, too.

3. Bridal Face Mask With Nose Wire

Yes, this face mask from The White Flower Bridal is pretty, simple and perfect for just about any bride, the real kicker is the fact that it has an adjustable nose wire for extra comfort.

4. White Pearls Face Mask

For those who want some added and unexpected detail or just love a 1920’s vibe, you might want to snag this pearl-adorned face mask for your wedding.

5. Ivory Butterfly Mask

The lace butterflies! The gorgeous ivory! The easy tie-back style! This Claire Pettibone bridal face mask is a serious game-changer—and oh-so stunning.

6. Satin Bridal Face Mask

Calling all minimalist brides! These simple satin face masks are perfect for pairing with your simple and elegant wedding dress.

7. Floral Embroidered Face Mask

With the unique and textured design on this bridal face mask, no wedding guest will be able to keep their eyes off of you as you walk down the aisle.

8. Reversible Cotton Face Mask

Here’s another simple-but-elegant bridal face mask for you—because you can never have too many options when it comes to wedding accessories.

9. Personalized Face Masks

If you’re itching for something a little more custom, why not try a personalized face mask? You can get your name, initials or even the word “bride” embroidered right onto your mask.

10. Reusable Face Mask

If white, cream and ivory aren’t doing it for you, you can always opt for for a pretty and slightly colorful floral face mask. This bridal face mask from Azazie is sure to help you stand out from the rest.

