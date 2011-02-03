Bridal E-Commerce: Get Your Gown Where You Get Your Skinnies

Breaking: the Internet has taken over the world. That is, except for one area that has evaded the full on e-commerce treatment bridal, which may or may not be because online retailers assumed that consumers preferred that traditional experience of fighting with your mom over not wanting to appear as a glittering cream puff walking down a carpeted aisle in the most enormous church on the Eastern seaboard.

Like all money making endeavors, though, this one could no longer be ignored. Net-a-Porter entered the bridal game with a dedicated boutique complete with exclusive Jason Wu gowns, followed by The Aisle launching the Gilt Groupe for the white dress, and now ShopBop is entering the fray.

When I went for my first real bridal gown try on (still haven’t found one!), I felt like I was playing dress up in the dedicated boutique with super fancy gowns. Dress up, as in, I am playing some kind of bride character that has nothing to do with me or my style. ShopBop and other e-commerce sites are where I shop and where I feel comfortable looking at clothes for a good part of the day (it is part of my job).

The site will have some of that curated content they do so well, bridesmaids dresses and a more modern approach that takes different kinds of brides outside of the princess-only variety into consideration. Merchandise will include items from smaller, young NYC designers at great prices, as well as gowns and bridesmaid dresses from Lela Rose, Notte by Marchesa, Max Azria, Temperley London, Alice + Olivia, Thread Social, Zimmermann, AKA and Calvin Klein.

Kate Ciepluch, Shopbops Fashion Director, explains, We really feel that becoming a wedding resource to our customers is the right move, especially when we see so many amazing styles out there that often make us stop and say, wouldn’t that make a gorgeous bridal gown or bridesmaid dress?'”

“We have a strong inclination that our girl wants to wear something that provides her with fashion and quality, yet also wants a cool and alternative place to shop other than in department stores or bridal shops.” I’ll be perusing Shopbop’s Bridal Boutique when it goes live next week, in the meantime, the above images can serve as a little sneak peek.

Images courtesy of Shopbop