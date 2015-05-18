What 5 Engaged Celebrities Should Wear to Get Married, According to a Top Bridal Designer

If there’s anything we love to obsess over, it’s celebrity wedding dresses. From dramatic high-fashion creations like Amal Clooney‘s Oscar de la Renta gown to looks worn by famous brides who chose to forgo traditional white, what a star wears to get married is a topic of conversation long after the nups are over.

This got us thinking about starlets who are engaged today, and what type of statement they’ll make at their upcoming weddings. To make the guesswork more fun, we tapped bridal designer Hayley Paige to sketch her dream wedding gowns for Charlize Theron, Allison Williams, Lady Gaga, Jamie Chung, and Sofia Vergara.

Take a look at the stunning sketches below!

Charlize Theron

My all-time favorite Theron moment is her Dior perfume adds that were all about allure and embellishment. This is a gold crystal and chained neckline piece with matching forearm armory. The gown is a Grecian draped ivory iridescent lame. Equal parts shimmer and seduction!

Lady Gaga

I find her stylistically enchanting and dauntless. She is the ideal muse for shock-and-awe, so I went bare, bold, and all about the statement. This is a Mary Magdalene inspired headdress with a veiled cloak embellished in cherry blossom crystal. Oh, and she’s naked underneath because she’s Gaga.

Sofia Vergara

She obviously knows how to rock those curves, but for her wedding day I would love to dazzle this siren in a soft tulle ballgown with cascades and horsehair. The bodice would be kept uber-sexy with illusion nude linings and baroque crystal appliques.

Jamie Chung

I couldn’t help myself but offer two super chic styles for Miss Chung … although I wouldn’t be surprised if she indulged in multiple wardrobe changes. The first is a crystal and floral embroidered cropped top paired with a soft tulle ballerina skirt. The second style offers the ultimate ingénue-meets-rockstar juxtaposition: French lace embellished with mirrored studs and paired with a texture-pleated net skirt.

Allison Williams

Fresh faced and happens to look good in everything, I can see Williams taking a page from the Carolyn Bessette [minimalist] silhouette book. But to add that unique special something, I’d create a royally gorgeous illusion neckline and drape elements of crystal, chain, and gold rhinestone along her décolletage.

