Bridal by Marc Jacobs for Sofia Coppola?

In this age full of celebrities-turned-designers, it’s nice to hear about a celeb who knows her place isn’t in designing clothes. WWD reports the Louis Vuitton Resort 2012 collection was “influenced” by the personal style ofdirector Sofia Coppola but not designed in conjunction with Coppola.Coppola does, however, collaborate on a small line of bags and shoes for Louis Vuitton.

The relationship between Coppola and LV designer Marc Jacobs goes back many years, with the two referencing each other in their respective mediumsjust this week, Coppola wore a dress from the Marc Jacobs Resort 2012 collection to the CFDA awards. With her impending nuptials to longtime boyfriend and lead singer for the band Phoenix, Thomas Mars, people are wondering if Jacobs will make a voyeur into bridal.

Jacobs is denying any such plan at the moment (Sarah Burton Syndrome?). Guessing celebrity bridal designers is the new “Who will take over at Dior?”