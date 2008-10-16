Brian Reyes Forays into Lingerie

Brian Reyes produced one of my favorite collections for spring 2009 for many reasons, not least of which happened to be the lingerie-inspired feel of many of the pieces. His resort 2009 collection also contained several lightweight camisoles, pajama shorts, and dresses more reminiscent of robes. And I loved it. After all, what could be more comfortable than wearing a silky pair of pajamas out to dinner on a hot summer night? Also, there’s something sultry, almost exotic about a woman who can wear lingerie as outerwear and be perfectly nonchalant about the whole thing. Yep, I’m definitely all for the lingerie trend and Reyes did it better than most. That’s why it came as no surprise to me when I heard about his impending lingerie line (real lingerie, this time).

“We’ll do lace camis, boy shorts and kimono robes in a boudoir sense — not a traditional satin robe,” the young designer told WWD. Look out for the pieces on the fall 2009 runway.