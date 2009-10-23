Brian Grazer to be Honored by Tisch, Produce “Frenemy of the State”

StyleCaster
NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts is well known for pumping out the best of the best in Hollywood. Over the years, alumni of the school have taken home a myriad of awards including 20 Oscars, 22 Tonys, and a whopping 75 Emmy Awards.

At this year’s This is Tisch! gala, Apollo13 producer, Brian Grazer, will be honored for his work along with fellow Hollywood heavy-hitters Ron Howard (Angels & Demons) and actress Marcia Gay Harden. Grazer’s next project in the works is a collaboration with Rashida Jones to produce the graphic novel miniseries Frenemy of the State. We wish this event were open to the public because we would totally love to catch a peek at a few celebs–plus, icon Spike Lee is scheduled to speak at the soiree.

To learn more about the This is Tisch! gala, visit TischGala.com.

