Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise Just Split After Less Than a Month of Dating

We weren’t expecting Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise’s breakup to come quite so soon, but here we are. Just a few months after the 47-year-old 90210 alum separated from his wife of nearly 10 years, 34-year-old actress Megan Fox, he began dipping his toes into the dating pool. Now, it looks like he’s coming up single again.

The 38-year-old model, Tina, was reportedly the one to break things off with Brian. Sources told TMZ that the Australian beauty was “really affected” by bullying comments from critics on social media over her new relationship with Brian. Some followers preferred Brian’s relationship with Megan and did not approve of Brian’s new girlfriend—even though Brian and Megan’s divorce had already taken place months prior. The actor announced the split back in May on his podcast, “…with Brian Austin Green,” and alluded at the time that he and Megan had been separated for a few months. The exes—who share three sons together: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3—began dating in 2004, and married in 2010.

Megan has since moved on herself and began dating 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Megan and MGK were first linked in mid-June after the actress appeared as a love interest in the rapper’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, and the pair have been inseparable since. Brian, meanwhile, was first seen hitting the dating scene again later that month.

The actor was first linked to 25-year-old media personality Courtney Stodden, who ultimately called Brian a “womanizer” after their date. “Brian wanted me to remain his little secret,” the model told Fox News after she was photographed out to lunch with the star in June. “I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them.” However, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that the pair were “just friends.”

“Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” the insider said following the date. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment. They just chatted and had a relaxing lunch, and they might hang out again. But again, it was purely platonic.”

While Courtney suggests that wasn’t the case, it looks like Brian wasn’t ever looking for anything serious in the first place. A source told HollywoodLife that the star “is not looking for anything serious,” following his drama with Courtney and split from Megan. “This will be a long healing process for him,” the insider added.

Things finally seemed to go well for Brian after his next date with model Tina, who he was first linked to after being spotted holding hands with her on June 30. According to multiple reports, Tina was on board with their casual relationship. But now, that romance has clearly run its course. And according to TMZ’s sources, the model reportedly thinks Brian needs to focus on himself for the time being. No shame in that!