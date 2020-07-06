Brian Austin Green Isn’t ‘Looking For Anything Serious’ Amid His Separation From Megan Fox

Moving on. Brian Austin Green finds Tina Louise “attractive” amid Megan Fox’s divorce, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to date again. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 5, that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has a type, which is why it isn’t a surprise to his loved ones that he went on a date with the Australian model after his split from his wife.

“He likes that sexy almost bad girl looking vibe that Megan has so it’s no surprise he would find Tina attractive,” the insider said.

That said, despite his attraction to Louise, the source noted that Green isn’t “looking for anything serious” as his separation is still fresh. “He is not looking for anything serious, though. This will be a long healing process for him,” the insider continued.

The news comes after Green and Louise were spotted at lunch together at the Vegan Taco in Los Angeles (which Louise owns) two months after the actor announced his split from the Transformers star. Hours after his lunch date with Louise, the actor was seen in a hot tub with Courtney Stodden, which the model posted a video of on her Instagram.

“[Brian] likes his privacy and he probably never thought Courtney would release a video he gave her,” HollywoodLife’s source said. “He is very normal and doesn’t consider himself a celebrity so it probably never occurred to him she’d do that. He is famous because he loves to act, not because he wants to famous.”

After Stodden’s post of them in a hot tub, Green told TMZ that the model is “super nice but disappointing.” Though the comment was taken as shade, HollywoodLife’s source believes that the actor didn’t mean to disrespect the socialite.

“Brian is one of the nicest guys on the planet and would never go out of his way to bash someone. Despite his comments, he really would never mean to disrespect or shade anyone,” the insider said.

As for if Stodden and Green have relationship potential, the source noted that the actor’s inner circle don’t see them dating. “Friends could never see him seriously date Courtney because of her age and personality. If anything, that would just be a fun time for him. Brian likes a girl with a lot of depth to her and one who is taken seriously,”the source said. “He’s just trying to focus on his kids and work. He cannot wait until this pandemic ends and he can get back to filming. It’s what makes him happiest.”

Green and Fox share kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The actor also has 18-year-old son Kassius from his marriage with his ex-wife Vanessa Marcil. In a May episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” the actor announced that he and Fox had separated at the end of 2019 after almost 10 years of marriage.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said at the time. “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds…she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”