Brian Austin Green Is Still ‘Struggling’ With His Separation From ‘Dream Girl’ Megan Fox

Still healing. Brian Austin Green is “struggling” amid Megan Fox’s divorce. A source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, July 7, that it hasn’t been easy for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum since he announced his separation from the Jennifer’s Body actress in June.

“Getting over her and the marriage has been very, very difficult and he’s struggling with it all,” the insider said. “This breakup has rocked him big time and he’s doing his best. He’s never been in love with anyone like he has Megan, and he truly feels like she was the love of his life.”

The source also noted that Green considered Fox his “dream girl” before he even met her. (The Anger Management alum met the Transformers star on the set of the TV comedy Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30, so we really hope this source’s timeline isn’t correct.)

“Megan was always Brian’s dream girl. He’s always been open about that,” the insider said. “He had a crush on her even before meeting her and would constantly tell friends he had to meet her—so this split has been very hard on him.”

As for if there’s a chance of a reunion between Fox and Green, HollywoodLife’s source notes that the actor is hopeful but his friends aren’t. “Friends think he’s still holding out a little hope she’ll come back again, because she has numerous times before. But, everyone close to them thinks this is done for good,” the insider said.

The source also revealed Green’s reaction to his estranged wife’s new boyfriend: rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Fox and Kelly met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2019 and have been photographed kissing and holding hands after her separation. The actress also starred as the love interest in the rapper’s music video for his new single Bloody Valentine.

“He’s having trouble seeing himself long term with anyone else like he did with her. He’s just trying to focus on his kids and work,” the source said. “Seeing her with another man has been tough. He cannot wait until this pandemic ends and he can get back to filming. It’s what makes him happiest.”

Green confirmed that he and Fox had separated after almost a decade of marriage at the end of 2019 in a June episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green.” The former couple—who share kids Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3—started dating in 2004 and married in 2010.

“I will always love her,” Green said in the podcast episode in June “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He continued, “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Since his split from Fox, the actor has been seen on dates with models Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.