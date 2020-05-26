Brian Austin Green Was ‘Shocked’ When Megan Fox Told Him She Wanted to Divorce

He took the news hard. Brian Austin Green was “shocked” by Megan Fox’s divorce. On a recent episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that he was “shocked” and “upset” when his then-wife told him that she wanted to separate after 10 years of marriage.

“She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,’” he said.

While he was “upset” over the news, Brian said that he has no ill will toward Megan for wanting to be alone. “And, I was shocked and I was upset about it,” he said. “[I] can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s—she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Brian confirmed on the May 18 episode of his podcast that he and Megan have been separated since the end of 2019. “[I’ll always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said at the time about his wife, with whom he shares three kids: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

The actor also commented on Megan’s recent relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she’s been seen out with. The Transformers actress also starred as the love interest in MGK’s recent music video for his song, “Bloody Valentine,” in which they almost kiss. Though there have bene reports that Megan and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have “hooked up” after his divorce, the Brian is confident that the two are simply friends.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set…I’ve never met him…Megan and I have talked about him,”he said. “They’re just friends at this point. I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”