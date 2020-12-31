Brian Austin Green Is Vacationing With His New Girlfriend at the Resort Where He Married Megan Fox

Not even a palm tree could be this shady. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are vacationing where Megan Fox tied the knot with her estranged husband in 2010, according to Us Weekly.

One month after Green filed for divorce from Fox, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a snap to his Instagram showing off his holiday getaway. “Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” the actor captioned his December 30 seaside selfie, referring to his four sons: 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River—whom he shares with Fox—and his 18-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous marriage.

While the podcast host didn’t tag a location in his post, Us identified the spot as the Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai, Hawaii—a.k.a. the same resort where Green and Fox got married over a decade ago. And it looks like Green isn’t soaking up the sun alone: Dancing With the Star’s Sharna Burgess posted flicks from the same resort within hours of Green’s post! She shared she was having the “best vacation in a lifetime,” over on her Instagram. Her post comes just days after she was seen boarding a flight at LAX with Green.

According to People, Green and Burgess have been dating for a “few weeks” now. On December 28, a source said, the actor “has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks, adding that they “are casually dating and having a good time.” The insider went on to confirm that they were on vacation together. “Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Burgess hinted at her new flame in a recent interview with Us Weekly on December 7. While she didn’t name any names, she did reveal that she’s dating someone famous. ” thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream[ing] it from the mountain tops,” she told Us. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”