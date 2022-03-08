Brian’s Girlfriend Just Responded to Fans ‘Comparing’ Her to His Ex Megan Amid Her Pregnancy

When people started pitting her against his ex, Brian Austin Green’s girlfriend Sharna Burgess responded to the Megan Fox comparisons with grace. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to address a fan comment about “following in Megan Fox’s footsteps” amid her pregnancy, and let’s just say, Sharna isn’t here for any drama.

Sharna, who started dating Megan’s ex-husband Brian in late 2020 following his split from the Transformers actress earlier that year, shut down any suggestion that she compares herself to his ex in a lengthy response on her Instagram Story. “Normally, I wouldn’t answer these types of questions, but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners [ex]. Or to other women in general,” the 36-year-old wrote. “That’s because society has made out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has,” she continued.

“We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. So my answer to you is simple … I don’t,” she added, referring to a fan’s question about whether she ever thinks about following in Megan’s footsteps. “She is her own self and an amazing woman. As I am my own self and an amazing woman.”

Sharna, who is currently expecting her first child with Brian, went on to further dismiss any discussion of comparison. “This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps’ of your partner’s [ex] is dangerous. If you live by that idea, then it will lead you to the same result: the relationship ending,” Sharna wrote. “You are a unique, one-of-a-kind woman. Don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps; make your own path. Create the path YOU Want.”

The ballroom dancer left her followers with a parting note about women’s empowerment, writing that women “are incredible, powerful creatures. WE do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger.”

She added, “But helping each other, respecting each other, and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you get to realize with time,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

