Brian Austin Green Didn’t Kiss His New GF Until Their 5th Date After Divorcing Megan Fox

Worth the wait! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess‘ first kiss didn’t take place until their fourth or fifth date, the Dancing With the Stars pro told Entertainment Tonight. According to Green’s new girlfriend, they really wanted to take the time to get “to know each other” before sealing their new romance with a kiss.

Green, 47, separated from Megan Fox, his wife of 10 years, less than a year before he began dating Burgess, 37—so it’s no surprise that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum decided to take things slow with his new flame. As Burgess explained in her Tuesday, March 30 interview with ET, “We took out time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful.”

She continued, reflecting that while she’s had to refrain from “screaming it from the mountaintop” when it comes to her love for the actor, she’s also enjoyed keeping their relationship private as their own “little secret.” The pair, who went public with their relationship on Instagram in January 2021, have actually been together for “six months,” Burgess revealed.

“That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours. We kept that for as long as we could,” she said. “It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

But taking it slow didn’t feel like a drag—in fact, the choreographer says time is flying by in their relationship. “It feels like yesterday that we were saying, ‘How has it only been four weeks?’ and now it’s like, ‘How has it been six months?!’ It’s gone so, so fast,” she shared.

Burgess and Green’s relationship first started getting “serious” in December 2020, after the pair vacationed in Hawaii together (at the same resort where Green married Megan Fox, no less). A source told Us Weekly soon after, “Their vacation to Hawaii has brought them closer.” The insider continued, “Those who know them can see them being together for the long haul and getting super serious.”

A second source echoed the sentiment to Entertainment Tonight, saying their relationship was “blossoming into something much more serious.” The source added, “They are spending a ton of time together and are enjoying every moment. They are still getting to know each other, but they definitely think that there’s potential for things to elevate to the next level sometime down the line.” From the sound of it, Green and Burgess are well on their way there.