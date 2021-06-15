Brian Austin Green Reveals How His New Girlfriend Is Totally ‘Different’ Than Megan Fox

Some may think that Brian Austin Green shaded Megan Fox with his comments about his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, and honestly, we could see why. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about dating the Dancing with the Stars pro, an experience that has been nothing like he’s ever “experienced before” in his life.

Green, 47, and Burgess, 35, started dating at the end of 2020. Fans learned of their relationship after they were seen together on vacation in Hawaii less than a year after Green revealed that he and Fox separated at the end of 2019 during an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May 2020. Of his new romance with Burgess, Green tells People that meeting her was the start of “something I’d never experienced before in my life.”

“On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before,” he told the magazine. “I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass.”

Burgess, meanwhile, recalled the first time they met: “We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together,” she explained. “I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome.”

The podcast host also opened up about how his divorce from Fox has impacted him. “In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I’ve been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world,” he told People. Green—who shares kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with ex-wife Vanessa Marcil—says that his focus has shifted to his children during this time.

“For me, with the kids, I can make sure they really have a good sense of other people around them and what’s important in the world. It’s not only my job to shape them, but they are who they are,” continues Green. “It’s most important for me to raise them with morals and teach them what I’ve learned as far as what feels good and what’s responsible.”

Green’s ex-wife Fox, meanwhile, is “very in love” amid her own relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, according to Entertainment Tonight. The pair started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.