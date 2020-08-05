Brian Austin Green Just Shaded Megan Fox After Her PDA Post With Machine Gun Kelly

The petty officially hopped out when Brian Austin Green shaded Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly following the Jennifer’s Body star’s latest Instagram post. Megan, 34, took to the social media platform on Wednesday, August 5, to gush over her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. The pair posed for a steamy flick, looking like they’d hopped straight out of the pool.

In Megan and Machine Gun Kelly‘s black and white photo, MGK’s tattoos can be seen on full display as he wears nothing but a towel. Meanwhile, new boo Megan captioned the post adoringly. “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours,” she wrote. Just as fans began to move past the strange fact that the New Girl alum referred to the 30-year-old rapper as a “boy,” things got even weirder when her ex-husband Brian, 47, entered the conversation.

Barely two hours after Megan shared her post on Instagram, the 90210 actor took to his page with a seriously shady reaction. He posted a carousel of photos of his four children, three of whom he shares with Megan. A snap of his eldest son—Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, from Brian’s previous marriage—came first, followed by photos of his and Megan’s kids: Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4. But that wasn’t the shady part. It was Brian’s caption that had fans talking.

“Achingly beautiful boys…..My heart is yours,” the actor wrote in his caption. Sound familiar? Brian barely tweaked Megan’s original caption for Machine Gun Kelly and made his children with the Transformers star the subjects of his affection. It was a definite dig at Megan, who has been spending a lot of time social distancing with MGK since calling things off with Brian sometime in 2019.

Brian announced their separation in May 2020 on an episode of his podcast, …with Brian Austin Green. At the time, the actor confirmed that the pair had split after nearly 10 years of marriage after “trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019. He appeared to have no hard feelings for Megan, who fans speculated was already dating MGK. Brian, meanwhile, was under the impression that they were just friends. “She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” he revealed. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

Clearly, things became more than friendly between Megan and MGK, with the pair making their relationship Instagram official on July 28. As for Brian, the actor appeared to be moving on after dipping his toes into the dating pool following his split. According to a source with HollywoodLife, the actor was “not looking for anything serious, though,” adding that “This will be a long healing process for him.” He has since been spotted out on dates 38-year-old with Australian model Tina Louise, and 25-year-old influencer Courtney Stodden, but neither meeting seemed to pan out. Maybe focusing on his “achingly beautiful boys” isn’t the worst idea.