Brian Austin Green Just Responded to Jessica Alba’s ‘BH, 90210’ Claim About No Eye-Contact

Fans have been waiting for Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green’s response to Jessica Alba’s eye-contact comments ever since the Honest Beauty founder opened up about her experience on an October 1 episode of Hot Ones. At the time, Alba, 39, revealed that when she guest-starred on an episode of the teen drama in 1998, she was told she was “not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members,” or else she would be “thrown off the set.”

Ever since Alba’s eye contact comments came to light, many members of the BH90210 cast have responded with surprise—including Brian Austin Green. On October 8, the actor, 47, responded to her comment on an episode of SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy Show. “I never worked with Jessica,” he began. “I never met her on set. I wasn’t there, but I don’t think she heard that from anyone reputable, like that was really around us, because that wasn’t ever our policy on set.”

Green added, “The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing and they were a part of the team. So I can’t, I can’t imagine that at all.”

Later, the actor joked that co-star Jennie Garth had remarked with shock, too. “Jennie was like, ‘I f—king wondered why she wouldn’t look me in the eye,” he recalled. “She must have been bummed about it.” But on an episode of Garth’s iHeartRadio podcast, 9021OMG, the star revealed that if anyone “didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me.”

“But I don’t remember because I have the world’s worst memory,” Garth said. “I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Other cast members have since weighed in on Alba’s comments, too. Actor Jason Priestly was shocked by the accusation: “‘Don’t look at the stars of the show’ was never an edict that came down on our show,” he said in an October 6 interview on KiSS 92.5’s The Roz & Mocha Show. “I don’t know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us. We never thought we were MC Hammer.”

He continued, “I don’t know what Jessica Alba’s experience was coming on our show as a guest star. I know that certainly…I never would have made her feel that way.”

Even Tori Spelling was “horrified” by Alba’s comment. “I’m not going to lie to you guys: I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite,” Tori said on the iHeartRadio podcast 9021OMG, referencing Alba’s Honest Company. “Like, I wipe my child’s ass with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now.”

Actor Ian Ziering was also among those in the cast to respond. On an October 6 appearance for Access, he revealed, “I can’t for the life of me ever imagine a situation where any of the actors would ever say that.”

He added, “I’m not doubting that was her experience. It saddens me because it lessened the experience for her—certainly didn’t slow her down in life—but it’s hard to hear that there was any negativity on the set.” Ziering went on to say that if he had known about her experience, he would have sprung into action. “I didn’t even work with her that day but I would’ve went right over to her and said, ‘How are you doing?'”

So, fans can rest easy knowing the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast is a fan of Alba’s. As for who told her not to make eye contact with them? That’s a mystery for another day.