Brian Austin Green Is ‘Not Making It Easy’ For Megan Fox to Finalize Her Divorce From Him

Although she’s ready to wrap things up, it appears Brian Austin Green is preventing Megan Fox from finalizing their divorce. A source tells E! that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “not exactly working with her” at this point to make it happen.

Fox, 34, filed for divorce from Green, 47, in November 2020 months after her estranged husband first announced their separation. But ever since the Jennifer’s Body star took her plans to split to the courthouse, her ex—with whom she shares kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4—has reportedly been making the process difficult. “Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly,” a source told E! on Tuesday, February 2. “Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that.”

The source went on to reveal that Fox is eager to get her divorce finalized so that she can “move on” with her boyfriend, “Bloody Valentine” rapper Machine Gun Kelly. “She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead,” the source explained, noting that she and her new flame “plan to be together forever.” Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of his film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

According to the insider, Fox is “very serious with MGK and sees him as her soulmate and life partner.” Most recently, the pair sparked engagement rumors on Thursday, January 28, when the Transformers alum was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in New York City ahead of MGK’s Saturday Night Live performance on Saturday, January 30.

According to an earlier source who spoke to E! in November, Green is still “bitter” about the end of his marriage and is still “trying to get under her skin to get some sort of attention or reaction.” For his part, however, the podcast host has been spotted out with Dancing With the Star’s Sharna Burgess as recently as December 2020, when the pair vacationed at the same resort where he married Fox over a decade ago.