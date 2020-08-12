Brian Austin Green Thinks Megan Fox ‘Moved on So Quickly’ With MGK & He’s Upset About It

Some sources are saying Brian Austin Green thinks Megan Fox “moved on quickly” with Machine Gun Kelly. Given that the 90210 alum hasn’t been too shy about his feelings for his estranged wife in recent weeks, we can’t say we’re shocked at his latest conclusion.

In early August, the 47-year-old actor posted a shady response to Megan after the 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body star shared a steamy flick of herself with 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram. Megan and MGK’s relationship was confirmed in June, and ever since, they’ve been pouring on the PDA—this time was no different. Megan captioned the photo, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.” Hours later, Brian mocked the quote in a caption to his own post featuring his children, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, from Brian’s previous marriage, Noah Shannon Green, 7, Bodhi Ransom Green, 6, and Journey River Green, 4, whom he shares with Megan. “Achingly beautiful boys…..My heart is yours,” wrote the actor at the time. Now, sources say that Brian is “annoyed” by her PDA on social media. Call us surprised.

“Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly,” a source told People. “He doesn’t understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren’t even divorced yet.”

The source adds, “It definitely annoys Brian. And it stings a bit too that Megan moved on so quickly. Megan was always very private, so Brian just doesn’t get what changed.”

Brian confirmed their divorce in May 2020. The actor announced that he and Megan would be ending their marriage of nearly 10 years in an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green. He revealed at the time that they had already “been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019. “I will always love her,” he said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family [goes], what we have built is really cool and really special.”

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to — that you’ve been doing for 15 years — you try and not get rid of but you change,” Brian added, emotionally. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

By the time the podcast aired, rumors of Megan’s new relationship with MGK had already started making the rounds. Seeming to address those rumors, Brian admitted that he knew of MGK but believed that he was only “friends” with Megan. “She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him … Megan and I have talked about him,” he revealed, before adding, “They’re just friends at this point. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way,” he concluded. Although, who knows what Brian’s thoughts on the matter are now.