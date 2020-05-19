Brian Austin Green Had a Surprising Reaction to Those Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dating Rumors

Opening up. Brian Austin Green reacted to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dating rumors after his divorce announcement. On the Monday, May 18, episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum broke his silence on recent rumors that his ex-wife is now in a relationship with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” Brian said. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

He continued, “From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

Brian confirmed in the same episode that he and Megan had broken up after 10 years of marriage. Though he didn’t specify when the couple split, he revealed in the podcast that he and Megan had been “trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019. He also noted that he doesn’t want fans to hate on his ex-wife after she was first seen with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles on May 15.

“[I don’t] want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t,” he said. “This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press and take sides on and judge and critique, but it’s not new for us.”

Brian—who shares kids Bodhi, 6, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7, with Megan—also explained that he decided to confirm their breakup so that neither of them will receive unneeded hate. “I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation,” he said. “It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody. I feel like people are on paths in life [and] sometimes you’re on the same path and you walk that path together and things are working, and then paths just kind of separate sometimes and it’s not a choice that somebody makes, it’s just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they’re with may not be on that same path.”

Brian also reiterated that MGK is simply Megan’s pal. “He’s just been a really good friend, which she needed,” he said.