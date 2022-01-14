Here’s How Brian Really Feels About Megan’s Engagement to MGK After Their Divorce

Less than two years after their split, the time has come for Brian Austin Green’s response to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. So, what does Fox’s ex-husband really think of her newly engaged status?

Green—who announced his split from Fox in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage—is apparently “happy” for his ex-wife following her engagement to Kelly, according to a source who spoke to People on January 13, 2022. “As long as [Megan and MGK are] both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the insider told the publication, noting that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is not on bad terms with the Jennifer’s Body star as they continue to raise their children together. “They’re strictly co-parents,” the source noted.

The insider went on to note that Green has already “moved on” from Fox now that he’s dating Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess. “He’s got another woman that he’s super into,” the source explained. “He’s entirely moved on.”

Prior to their divorce, Fox and Green were married for nearly a decade after tying the knot in 2010. The pair met in 2004 on the set of Hope & Faith when Fox was 18 and Green was 30, and they were engaged two years later. However, Fox and Green broke things off for a time before reconciling and getting married in June 2010. By 2015, Megan filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” but ultimately rescinded her request when she became pregnant with their youngest child, Journey, now 3. The couple shares two more children, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7.

In May 2020, Green confirmed that he and Fox had secretly split at the end of 2019. “She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,’” he said at the time on an episode of his his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. “I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did.”

Around the same time, Fox met her now-fiancé MGK on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, which premiered in 2021. The pair started dating and made their official red carpet debut in November 2020, at which point Fox filed for divorce from Green. Their divorce was finalized nearly a year later in October 2021.

Fox’s engagement comes three months after her divorce from Green was completed. Machine Gun Kelly proposed to the Transformers alum on January 11, 2022, and the pair announced the news on social media. MGK, for his part, posted an Instagram video of Fox showing off her engagement ring, which features both of their birthstones.

‘yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the post. “know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨”

Fox, also announced the engagement on her Instagram with a video of MGK’s proposal, which saw him getting down on one knee in front of a banyan tree. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote in the caption. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨”