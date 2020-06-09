Brian Austin Green Is Still ‘Heartbroken’ Months After His Divorce From Megan Fox

Months later, Brian Austin Green is still “heartbroken” over Megan Fox’s divorce. A source told HollywoodLife on Monday, June 8, that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is “struggling” and “definitely heartbroken” after his wife told him that she wanted to separate at the end of 2019.

“Brian loved Megan like he’s never loved anyone before,” the insider said, noting that the actor still thinks of the Jennifer’s Body actress as the “love of his life.” “It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him he wanted to make things work.”

While Brian is hopeful to fix his marriage with his wife, HollywoodLife’s source claims that Megan has “had a foot in and out the door for years.” While he’s heartbroken, the insider noted that Brian is keeping busy with his career to distract him from the hurt of his split. “That’s something that really helps Brian get through the tough times. He genuinely loves being an actor,” the source said. “He’s sad, but he’ll be OK.”

Brian confirmed in a May episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green” that he and Megan had separated after 10 years of marriage. The couple share kids Kassius, 18, Bodhi, 6, Journey, 3, and Noah, 7. “There’s the unknown aspect. There’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,” Brian said on the podcast.

He also revealed that Megan told him that she wanted a divorce after she was away for work and realized that she would be happier alone. “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me,” he said.

Megan and Brian’s divorce also comes amid rumors that the Transformers actress is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. While Brian, who has never met MGK, believes that the rapper and Megan are just friends, several sources report that the actress and the musician have “hooked up” and become more romantic.

“[They] began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together,” a source told Us Weekly in May of Megan and MGK’s relationship. “They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”