Brian Austin Green Celebrated Father’s Day Without Megan Fox Amid Their Messy Breakup

One person missing. Brian Austin Green celebrated Father’s Day with his kids amid Megan Fox’s divorce. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to his Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to share a sweet photo of him and his three children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The picture showed the father of three snuggling with his kids as they enjoyed scrambled eggs and mixed berries.

“My heart ❤️ Happy Fathers Day everyone. My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :)” he captioned the post.

The picture seemed like a sweet moment from the Austin-Fox household, but it was clear that one person was missing: the actor’s estranged wife, whom he separated from at the end of 2019. Brian confirmed in a May episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green” that he and Megan had split after almost 10 years of marriage.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said at the time. While Brian noted that he and Megan will “still do family vacations and holidays” together, it didn’t seem like the Jennifer’s Body actress was at her ex’s Father’s Day breakfast.

Brian continued, “It sucks when life changes. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds…She’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that.”

Brian and Megan’s breakup also comes amid rumors that she’s dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The two seemingly confirmed their relationship earlier this month when they were photographed kissing and holding hands in Los Angeles. A day later, the “Bad Things” rapper posted an Instagram Story of him on a date with the Transformers actress with the caption: “In love.”

Megan, who met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, also played the artist’s love interested in the music video for his new single, “Bloody Valentine.”