Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Just Sided With Megan Fox After Her IG Call-Out

An unlikely ally! Brian Austin Green’s ex sided with Megan Fox after his Halloween photo sparked outrage from the Jennifer’s Body actress. “#ImWithYouSister,” Green’s former ex, Vanessa Marcil, wrote on Instagram.

Marcil, 52, was previously engaged to Green, 47, before their split in 2003. The exes share a son together, Kassius, now 18, who they fought for custody over in a bitter court battle in 2006. So needless to say, the former General Hospital star knows a thing or two about what Fox, 34, is going through now amid her separation from Green. “Like I said,” Marcil wrote on Instagram, seemingly referencing Fox’s latest call-out at Green on social media, “the truth always comes out in the end…”

On November 1, Fox took to Instagram to blast Green for sharing a photo of their son Journey (Fox and Green share two other children, Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6). The Transformers alum accused Green of sharing photos like these to make her look like an “absent” mother. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Fox began her comment on a now-deleted post. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

She continued, “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green ultimately took down the original photo and re-uploaded the version that is currently on his feed with Journey cropped out. But not before thousands of social media users caught wind of Fox’s comment—including Marcil.

This wasn’t the first time Marcil had something to say about her and Fox’s mutual ex. During a September Instagram Q&A, Green’s former fiancée supported Fox’s decision to leave him and start a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. “Megan finally living her life for herself is in itself a gift to her children,” she said at the time. She later echoed Fox’s recent comments about Green’s public persona: He’s “very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy,” Marcil claimed, “However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character.”