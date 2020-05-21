Brian Austin Green Is ‘Devastated’ Over His Divorce From Megan Fox & We Feel For Him

Not in the best place. Brian Austin Green is “devastated” over Megan Fox’s divorce and Machine Gun Kelly dating rumors. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 20, that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum isn’t in the best place after he and his wife of 10 years separated at the end of 2019.

“[He] is really not in a good place,” the insider said. “[He] is devastated about the divorce.”

The insider also revealed that Brian’s eldest son, Kassius, 18, who the actor shares with his ex-fiancé, Vanessa Marcil, has distanced himself from Megan after his stepmother’s separation from his dad. Megan, for her part, shares three sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 3, with the Jennifer’s Body actress. “[Kassius] hasn’t spent a lot of time with the family,” the insider said. “Kass doesn’t know if he will be spending more time with the family with Megan stepping away.”

Brian confirmed his divorce from Megan on an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May, where he revealed that he and his wife have been separated since the end of 2019. “I will always love her,” he said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He continued, “There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach…I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The actor also revealed his reaction to rumors that his wife is now in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. Though Brian believes that the two are “just friends,” there have been reports that Megan and MGK “hooked up” after her separation. They also almost kissed in the rapper’s new music video for his song, “Bloody Valentine.”