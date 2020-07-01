Brian Austin Green Might Be Moving on From Megan Fox With This Australian Model

Heating up. Brian Austin Green went on a date with Tina Louise amid Megan Fox’s divorce. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was photographed on a date with the Australian model in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 30. In a video published by TMZ, Brian and Tina tried to pick up lunch at Sugar Taco in Melrose (a restaurant that the model owns), but when they realized that the spot was closed, the two turned away and laughed at their luck. (How Brian’s rumored romance didn’t know that her own restaurant was closed is beyond us.)

When TMZ’s reporter asked “how single life” is for the actor, Brian responded with a smile, “You know I’m not going to talk about it.” As for who is new rumored flame is, Tina is a model from Australia who has posed for magazines like Maxim and FHM. She also boasts 2.4 million Instagram followers. Of course, Tina isn’t the first date Brian has been on since he announced his split from Megan in May. The actor was also photographed with model Courtney Stodden in Los Angeles earlier this month.

As of now, though, it seems like both Courtney and Brian are friends. “Brian and Courtney are just friends, nothing more,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment.”

The actor announced on his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” that he and Megan decided to split at the end of 2019. The Jennifer’s Body actress, for her part, has been in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly since her separation.