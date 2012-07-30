Shoe Designer Brian Atwood’s Next Big Steps: New Flagships, New Campaign

For all of you footwear enthusiasts out there, you’re just in luck: Brian Atwood has big (and we mean big!) plans in store – pun intended. Following his recent acquisition by Jones Group, the stiletto king is taking it to the next level by opening his first New York flagship, which will reportedly will boast the largest selection of his infamous heels and over 50 styles of his newer handbag line.

Apparently Atwood isn’t just stopping there; he’s setting his sights on even more openings in the coming years. In a recent interview with WWD, the high-heel aficionado discussed his plans for additional boutique locations:

“I like odd numbers,” he said, adding, “We were just in London looking at locations. It’s definitely about finding where business is going country by country and what the best markets are for the brand. For sure we will soon be opening in Los Angeles, Bal Harbour, London and Asia, but it’s really just getting the right spots.”

Oh, and that’s not all. He’s opening a digital flagship as well as launching a new campaign for fall featuring Candice Swanepoel. Needless to say, Atwood fans will have lots to be excited about come fall.