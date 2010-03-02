Brian Atwood Leaving Bally

Image: Fashionweekdaily.com

It has just been announced that Brian Atwood will be leaving his post as creative director of Bally. Atwood, who has held the position since 2007, showed his final collection for the fashion house in Milan yesterday.

The designers departure is only one of the major developments for the iconic fashion house, which is rumored to be shifting focus to its Swiss heritage.

A former model and graduate of FIT, Atwood has been designing for his own eponymous line of shoes since 2001. With a cult following that includes Sarah Jessica Parker and Madonna, were excited to see what career move Mr. Atwood is going to make next. Below, our five favorite Brian Atwood shoes of the moment.

Brian Atwood Studded Ankle Boots, $1,115, at Net-a-Porter.com

Brian Atwood Dolly Platform Sandals, $211.50, theOutnet.com

Brian Atwood Rivit Suede Pumps, $1,485, Net-a-Porter.com

Brian Atwood Tan Leopard Patent Leather ‘Starlet’ Pumps, $455.99, Bluefly.com



Brian Atwood Garza Suede Sandals, $285.60, theOutnet.com



