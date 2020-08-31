Brian Austin Green Thinks He’ll Get Back Together With Megan Fox: ‘Never Say Never’

Never say never. Brian Austin Green thinks he and Megan Fox will get back together. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was asked about the potential of a reunion between him and his estranged wife on an Instagram Live on Saturday, August 30. Spoiler alert: He’s not ruling out the possibility that he and Fox will reconcile their marriage.

“I never say never,” Green told his followers “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor went on to call his and Fox’s marriage an “amazing 15-year relationship.” He also noted that the couple share “three beautiful kids.”

“We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” Green told his followers. “So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well.”

He continued, “At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s OK.”

Green and Fox started dating in 2004 before marrying in 2010. The couple share three children: sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. (Green is also the father of 18-year-old son Kassius with his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Marcil.) The Anger Management actor confirmed that he and Fox had separated at the end of 2019 in an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” in May. A couple months later, Fox confirmed that she was now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after the two were photographed kissing and holding hands.

“I’ve never met him, I have no idea, I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him,” Green said of Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on his Instagram Live on Saturday. “I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true. As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy and it’s important that everyone is happy.”

In an interview on the podcast “Give them LaLa…With Randall” in July, Fox opened up about the first time she met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of the film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in 2019. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said at the time. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”