Breville Cappuccino Maker and 3 More Must-Have Java Machines for Fall

Now that fall’s here, there’s nothing better than cozying up with a hot cup of coffee on a Sunday morning. Here are our top picks for the best coffee makers out there:

Breville’s Die-Cast Espresso Machine offers professional grade functionality. Functions like the 15 bar pump that extracts a cafe quality crema from either ground espresso or pods, the triple prime feature that delivers three succinct bursts of water onto the ground coffee causing it to moisten and swell to prevent burning, and the 4.5 inch clearance from the drip tray to filter that allows a shot directly into your favorite mug ensures a perfect cup each time! Buy it here for $399.99.

Breville Die-Cast Espresso Machine, $399.99, at Brevilleusa.com

Nespresso Le Cube C185 offers a 19 bar pressure pump, thermoblock heating element, and automatic and programmable coffee quantity among other things. For $279 you can get all the amenities that the Breville boasts.

Nespresso Le Cube C185, $279, at Nespresso.com

Nescafe Dolce Gusto by Krups prepares espresso, lungo, cappuccino, latte and hot chocolate with the punch of a button for only $149.95. This innovative, compact machine offers an adjustable drip tray that fits any cup height, a volume control allowing for the customization of beverage strength, and was featured on The Rachael Ray Show. What’s not to like?

Nescafe Dolce Gusto by Krups, $149.95, at Surlatable.com

For budget control, try the Krups Steam Espresso Machine. At $59.99 you can’t say no to this cute compact piece of metal. It’s easy to operate and the glass carafe with lid and handle is ideal for preparation of popular espresso drinks and keeps espresso warm while frothing milk for cappuccino and lattes.

Krups Steam Espresso Machine, $59.99, at Krupsonlinestore.com