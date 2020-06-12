There’s Still More to Be Done for Breonna Taylor—Here’s How You Can Help

Scroll To See More Images

Her murderers still have their jobs, they have yet to be charged, and the report of their attack is virtually blank. So even after Breonna Taylor’s police report, petitions must continue to call for more justice. But what can you do beyond signing? There are ways to #SayHerName beyond social media and sites like Change.org—below you’ll find some tips.

First, let’s break down what activists are demanding. Sites like justiceforbreonna.org have compiled lists of requests from her family and grassroots organizers—of those requests, three have already been met as of June 12. Those include: 1) Dropping all charges against Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who attempted to defend her after Louisville Metro police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove illegally carried out a no-knock warrant entry and shot Taylor eight times, 2) Releasing the original 911 call to the public for accountability, and 3) Eliminating no-knock warrants.

The latter demand was met on the evening of June 11, when Metro City Council unanimously approved an all-out ban on no-knock warrants. On the same day, however, Louisville police released the incident report from the night Taylor was fatally shot. The nearly-blank document lists her injuries as “none,” and checks off “no” next to a box that reads “forced entry,” despite witnesses and crime scene photos proving that officers used a battering ram to force entry into Taylor’s home as she slept. Clearly, there is more to be done.

Groups like Black Lives Matter are pushing to defund the police nationwide, while the Fight for Breonna or justiceforbreonna.org site looks to hold local authorities accountable. Right now, voices are still needed to urge the Mayor, City Council, and LMPD to “fire and revoke the pensions of the officers that murdered Breonna. Arrest, charge, and convict them for this crime. Ensure the newly requested special prosecutor, State AG Daniel Cameron, seeks full transparency and accountability,” as per the site’s mission.

What does that mean for you? Keep on reading to see how you can get to work.

Contact Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

Phone Number: (502) 574 – 2003

Demand: Demand that he fire officers Hankison, Mattingly, and Cosgrove and revoke their pensions effective immediately.

Contact Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Phone Number: (502) 696 – 5300

Demand: Charge the officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Contact Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder.

Phone Number: (502) 574 – 7111

Demand: Demand he finish his investigation to immediately turn over to both the Attorney General and the lawyers representing Taylor’s case.

Donate to the Official Justice For Breonna Taylor GoFundMe.

Over $5,851,510 has already been raised to support Breonna’s family following her death, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t donate. Attorney fees do not come cheap, and this family will need the support and protection that comes with having stable finances for the rest of their lives.

Donate to the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Protesters in Louisville are still on the ground protesting for Breonna. Help them post bail if they end up being targeted during mass protest arrests.