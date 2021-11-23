Brendan Just Reacted to Tayshia & Zac’s Breakup After She Claimed She ‘Dodged a Bullet’ by Not Picking Him

Still supportive. Brendan Morais’ response to Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup after The Bachelorette season 16 shows that he has no bad blood with his ex and her ex-fiancé.

Brendan Morais and Tayshia Adams met on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020, where he quit in fourth place after realizing that he wasn’t ready to get engaged again a year after his divorce from his ex-wife. Tayshia went on to get engaged to her Bachelorette winner, Zac Clark, during her Final Rose Ceremony, where she gave her final rose to Zac and he proposed to her. “The night of my hometown…when we walked in and my parents got to see that smile on my face, you gave them the best gift you could ever give them. They hadn’t seen me that happy in years. You did that. That’s when I knew, that’s when they knew,” Zac told Tayshia during his proposal. “And the other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you and I can’t picture another day, another moment, without you in my life and if you’ll let me, I’m gonna choose you right now, I’m gonna choose you tomorrow morning, I’m gonna choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you. Marry me?”

In November 2021, Tayshia announced that she and Zac had broken up and ended their engagement a year after The Bachelorette season 16 finale. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep for Tayshia said at the time. So how does Brendan feel about Tayshia and Zac’s breakup? In a statement to Us Weekly on November 23, 2021, Brendan stated that he has “nothing” but love for Tayshia and Zac and hinted that he hopes they get back together. “[Tayshia and Zac] are both amazing people and I wish them nothing but the best,” he said. “Hopefully this is an opportunity for them to reflect and realize how much they can’t live without each other.”

The statement came after Tayshia claimed that she “dodged a bullet” by not choosing Brendan—who became a villain on Bachelor in Paradise season 7—as her winner. “I kinda dodged a bullet there,” Tayshia said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in October 2021, noting at the time that she was “very happy” with her engagement to Zac.

As for why Tayshia and Zac broke up, a source told People on November 22, 2021, Tayshia and Zac started to have relationship issues in the fall due to their different lifestyles. Zac is the co-founder of Release Recovery, an addiction treatment center and transitional living facility, in New York, while Tayshia is the co-host of The Bachelorette. “Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough,” the insider said. “Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult.”

The source continued, “She’s also way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he’s much less so. At the end of the day, they’re very different people. They’re both good people—she’s amazing and he’s a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they’re a total mismatch.”

The insider also noted that those close to Tayshia and Zac “didn’t see them getting to a wedding.” A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that Tayshia and Zac “hadn’t even started wedding planning” before they decided to end their engagement. “They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the insider said. The insider also claimed that Zac has found Tayshia’s public lifestyle “frustrating” because he couldn’t be a part of it. “Zac is very into his Release Recovery Foundation work and Tayshia has her own thing going on. With her schedule, they have been spending a lot of time apart,” the insider said. “She’s been attending a lot of events without him, which can be frustrating.”

Despite the breakup, the source noted that there’s still a lot of “love” between Tayshia and Zac. “It’s going to be a hard breakup for the two of them,” the insider said. A source for Page Six also explained that “pressure” from Bachelor Nation also affected Tayshia and Zac’s relationship and that the former couple had “drifted apart” in the past few months. “They both felt the pressure of navigating a public relationship, but in different ways. It really started to wear on them each as individuals,” the insider said. “They started drifting apart in recent months and ultimately came to realize that they don’t work as a couple.”

Who is Tayshia from The Bachelorette ?

Tayshia Adams, a 31-year-old former phlebotomist from Corona del Mar, California, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood, which she was the runner-up. She was then a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where she dated John Paul Jones from The Bachelorette season 15 with Hannah Brown. Tayshia and JPJ broke up before the finale but got back together by the time the “After the Final Rose” special filmed. They split a second time a few months after the special aired. Tayshia went on to become the season 16 Bachelorette after the former Bachelorette, Clare Crawley (a contestant from The Bachelor season 17 with Juan Pablo Galavis) quit to be with her winner, Dale Moss. In The Bachelorette season 16 finale, Tayshia got engaged to her winner, Zac Clark

In her Bachelor bio for Colton’s season, Tayshia talked about how she’s “not the squeamish type” when it comes to her job or love. “This Southern California girl is definitely not the squeamish type – she draws blood for a living! When she’s not filling up vials for her patients, she volunteers at her church and goes wine tasting. Unlike her patients, Tayshia hopes Colton feels faint when he sees her!” her bio read.

Who is Brendan from The Bachelorette?

Brendan Morais, a 31-year-old commercial roofer from Milford, Massachusetts, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. He quit in the final four after he confessed to Tayshia that he wasn’t ready to get engaged again after divorcing his wife just a year before the show. During The Bachelorette, Brendan revealed that he married his high school sweet heart, Simone Santos, in his early 20s, but divorced because they “fell out of love.”

“In my early 20s, I did get married. It was a high school sweetheart situation. Our families had been close since elementary school,” Brendan said. “There was no cheating, no abuse or addiction. I didn’t really know who I was without her, and she didn’t really know who she was without me…It was definitely hard for me knowing that I failed to a certain extent.”

In his Bachelorette bio, Brendan described himself as a “sensitive soul” and a “true romantic.” “Brendan is a sensitive soul who is ready to share his life with a special woman. After losing his dad at a young age, he knew that his purpose in life was to be a father,” his bio reads. “After relocating to Los Angeles, Brendan decided to move back home to Massachusetts to work for the family roofing business and be closer to his family – especially his nieces and nephews, whom he can’t get enough of.” His bio continues, “In his free time, Brendan loves some good true crime, working out and hanging out with his friends. Brendan is all about that initial attraction when meeting a woman. He loves to make a woman feel desired and describes himself as a true romantic.”

After The Bachelorette season 16, Brendan was a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, where he dated Natasha Parker, a contestant from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, and Pieper James, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 25 with Matt James. Brendan and Pieper quit in the middle of the season after rumors they dated before Bachelor in Paradise and went on the show for social media “followers.”

Who is Zac from The Bachelorette?

Zac Clark, a 37-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, which he was the winner and got engaged to Tayshia. In his Bachelorette bio, Zac, who opened up about his battle with a brain tumor and his addiction struggles on the show, talked about how he wanted to be on The Bachelorette because “life is short.”

“Zac C. is all about taking advantage of every day because tomorrow is never promised. After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” his bio reads. “Zac C. has never been in a better place, and now, he wants to continue building his amazing life. Zac C. says he is a sucker for good style and loves a woman with curves. Toughness and confidence are incredibly sexy to him, and finding a woman whose entire life isn’t wrapped up in their relationship is key. He loves Philadelphia sports and dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Above all, Zac C. knows that life is short and he plans to make the most of it, no matter what obstacles are thrown his way.”

