Brendan Cannon

SC: What would you title your memoir?

BC: Safety Pins and Bruises.

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

BC: FOOD?

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

BC: Africa; to see the elephants before the poachers…I would have gone to Japan, but I saw The Cove.

SC: What books are you reading now?

BC: Re-reading “The Lovely Bones” before the movie comes out.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

BC: BlackBerry.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

BC: Cartier.

SC: What inspires you?

BC: I go to St. Marks for inspiration and watch how all the teenagers put together their crazy but well thought out looks.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

BC: Be humble, honest, and always try to laugh. Shake hands and look directly into everyone’s eyes. From Senator John Glenn.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

BC: Victorian, of course.

SC: What exciting plans do you have for the future?

BC: TRAVEL MORE and work less…good luck with that…

SC: Where is your favorite downtown destination?

BC: GREAT JONES SPA.

SC: Where is your favorite place to grab a drink/what is your signature cocktail?

BC: Goldbar on Tuesdays at Damon Peruzzi’s FAB party…sipping a citron and soda.

SC: Who is your favorite photographer and why?

BC: I have too many! Richard Avedon, Herb Ritts, Sarah Moon, Helmut Newton, Javier Vollhonrat, Cindy Sherman (artist). I probably have about 100 photographers that I loveeach one for different reasons. Avedon gives classic such an edge, Herb Ritts had such a beautiful black and white perspective, Sarah Moon’s ethereal work is stunning, Helmut Newton takes the sexiest pictures…TOO many to choose from.

SC: What is your dream piece of artwork to own?

BC: An original Marilyn Warhol.

SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New York, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?

BC: THE VILLAGE.

SC: What was the first CD you bought?

BC: “The Best of the Ramones.”

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

BC: Literally.”Stop Me” by The Smiths; Grace Jones was before that.

SC: What one brand best represents your style?

BC: Vivienne Westwood.

SC: Which magazine best represents your style?

BC: Rolling Stone.

SC: Who is a dream client/editor to work with?

BC: VIVIENNE WESTWOOD or Gaultier.

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

BC: On an island sipping a margarita at my beach hotel.

SC: What must-have items do you think should be in every woman’s closet?

BC: Balenciaga (anything), Jimmy Choo boots, Band of Outsiders, PRPS jeans, and Kiehl’s.

SC: When did you know you wanted to be a stylist?

BC: I never even knew what a stylist wasI just fell into it. NowI love it and hate it sometimes, but don’t think I can do anything else!

SC: What was your first gig?

BC: An Australian magazine named CLEO that is now defunct.

SC: What is your favorite shopping destination, worldwide?

BC: Harrod’s in London.

[outfits]