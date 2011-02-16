Breezy Bohemian

Gucci’s Spring/Summer ’09 “Exotica” show delivered preppy tailored suits with wild tropical prints–fit-for-the-beach bohemian. The signature Frida pant is set to be a big seller and we love how designer Frida Giannini took her sophisticated businesslike suiting out of state and to the shore. To beach-up the preppy pieces, mix in a Cuban-styled straw fedora hat, a striped scarf and boho charm necklaces with shell-inspired accents. Yep, it’s easy breezy.

(1) MAJE Kaolin cotton blend jacket, £220, at net-a-porter.com; (2) Tucker by Gaby Basora Blue Circle Print Sheer Camisole, $176, at Tucker by Gaby Basora; (3) Humanoid striped tube scarf, $89, at lagarconne.com; (4) Yves Saint Laurent high waisted pants, £747.40/ $1,057.60, at net-a-porter.com; (5) Missoni Elasticated Waist Belt, $268, at net-a-porter.com; (6) Bridgeport woven tote, $180, at bananarepublic.com; (7) Lash DNA Mascara, $19 at sephora.com; (8) Malin + Goetz cellular renewal cream, €72/ $101.89, at Farfetch.com; (9) Clear glasses, $12.80, at bleudame.com; (10) Steve Madden patent pumps, $90, at piperlime.com; (11) Fedora, $24.50, at American Eagle; (12) Linda Lee Johnson Casino Ring, $20,950, at barneys.com; (13) Wouters & Hendrix multi-strap charm necklace, $290, at lagarconne.com