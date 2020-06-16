10 Breathable Face Masks To Get You Through The Hot Summer Safely

Scroll To See More Images

Forget square-toe sandals and colorful sunnies; the hottest accessory trend of the summer is the face mask. While it’s not what most of us had planned to wear this season, we’ll likely be rocking face masks through the summer. As the weather heats up, though, said masks can start to feel a little more uncomfortable than usual—so we decided to round up some breathable face masks to help keep us all cool this season. Keeping those around us safe from our own germs by wearing a mask is oh-so important, but it doesn’t mean you can’t also stay comfortable.

Especially if you have to wear a mask for a long period of time, breathability is a must. Certain fabrics and mask shapes just don’t make it as easy to breathe as some others. And while there’s no mask that’s as comfortable as having nothing covering your face at all, there are some that can help keep you cooler and more comfortable. Look for 100% cotton or even linen when searching for your next mask. Or choose a mask that fits to the shape of your face, giving you a little extra room to breathe. Little details like these can make a huge difference while you wear a mask this summer!

To help point you in the right direction, we gathered some breathable face masks for you to try as the temperatures rise. Please remember that these cloth face masks aren’t for medical use, but can help stop the spread of your germs to those around you. Remain at a safe distance (six feet!) away from others wherever possible, keep your face covered and have a fun, breathable summer.

1. Boden Face Masks

What makes these Boden face masks a must-shop this summer—other than the fact that they’re super cute—is that they each include an adjustable nose wire along the top edge. You can adjust the wiring to fit your nose and give you a little extra breathing room.

2. Hope Love Shine Face Masks

Each of these patterned face masks from Hope Love Shine is equipped with three layers of 100% cotton to make them especially breathable—and a filter pocket to use if you’d like to add one to your cloth mask.

3. Adjur Life Face Mask

These Adjur Life face masks were actually made to be lightweight, breathable and cool for the summer. With a thin (but still protective!) fabric comprised of both cotton and viscose and adjustable ear straps, this mask is a must-have for warmer temperatures.

4. Socialite Face Mask

If having your face mask tug behind your ears makes it harder for you to breathe, try this face mask from Socialite. It features a soft fabric and tie-back straps, so you can tie the mask behind your head instead of having elastic behind your ears.

5. Ngozika O’Keke Face Mask

While these are not N95 masks, they do have filters inside them for extra protection. Each contains three layers of cotton for breathability and one layer of allergen filter material. In addition, with every mask sold, one will also be donated to medical facilities in need!

6. Hope Love Shine Face Masks

Featuring adjustable ear straps and four (!!) layers of cotton, each of these Hope Love Shine masks is meant to keep you nice and comfortable—even when the temperatures are sweltering.

7. By Ahra Face Mask

This face mask—featuring a lightweight nose wire that fits to your face for maximum breathability—comes in an adorable Rifle Paper Co. fabric. It also has elastic ear straps to keep the mask in place while you run essential errands.

8. Prime Layers Face Mask

Each of the face masks from Prime Layers is hand sewn in the USA with 100% high-quality chambray cotton. They’re extra-soft and extra-wide, so you don’t have to worry about struggling to breathe this summer.

9. ZMN Cool Stuffs Face Masks

These ZMN Cool Stuffs face masks are simple but effective. They’re made with 100% cotton and the elasticity of the ears can be adjustable to fit the contours of your face perfectly.

10. Hedley & Bennett Face Mask

Hedley and Bennet teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. to make these adorable—and breathable—masks for summer. Developed with the help of a pediatric surgeon, these masks feature both tie-back straps (for those who feel uncomfortable with ear loops) as well as an adjustable nose wire for maximum comfort.

