Found: Katie Holmes’ Favorite Necklace (That Benefits Breast Cancer Research)

What: A cute, limited-edition pink elephant necklace at Kohl’s that benefits breast cancer research.

Why: Anything that supports the fight against breast cancer is something we want to support—according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer will kill some 40,000 women this year alone. Add that to the adorable aesthetic of a tiny pink elephant, and we’re fully on board. And here’s the real kicker: 100% of the profits from the necklace go to Kohl’s Cares, the philanthropic arm of the brand that’s right now focusing on educating women on health issues.

It doesn’t hurt, of course, that Katie Holmes is officially a fan of the piece, and that she’s been spotted out and about wearing it.

How: While this particular accessory is sure to be a conversation-starter in the best possible way, we like envisioning it atop an all-black look.

Pink Elephant Necklace, $5 and $8 in two lengths; available at Kohl’s locations nationwide