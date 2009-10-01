Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Stay at the W

Object Of Desire

The Share Your Heart Package, $409, at whotelsnewyork.com

Reason #1

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the W Hotel, Lee Denim, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation are putting together a combo of a T-shirt designed by cancer survivor Christina Applegate, a 25 percent-off Lee Denim gift card, two free Tickled Pink cocktails, and one of the W’s famously chic hotel rooms.

Reason #2

A percentage of the proceeds go towards Applegate’s Foundation, Right Action for Women. The offer is also available at the W Hotel in Hoboken through October 31.

Reason #3

Giving back never seemed so luxurious, what with hotel rooms, and cocktails, and Christina Applegate.